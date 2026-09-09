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Carlos Alcaraz out in latest US Open finish, Aryna Sabalenka through on marathon day

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (left) congratulating Ben Shelton after the American beat him in their US Open quarter-final at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept 8.

NEW YORK – Ben Shelton stunned holder Carlos Alcaraz in an epic US Open quarter-final that ended at 3.34am local time (3.34pm, Singapore time) on Sept 9, breaking the record for the latest finish in Flushing Meadows history.

The big-hitting Shelton won 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) on Arthur Ashe stadium in a 4hr 28min classic, ending the 23-year-old Spaniard’s hopes of retaining his title in his first tournament back after a four-month injury absence.

On a marathon day that stretched well into the early hours, two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka earlier beat Wimbledon winner Linda Noskova 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 7-6 (10-7) in another match for the ages.

The Belarusian will now face Jessica Pegula, who had to come from a set down to beat fellow American Emma Navarro 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 for a place in the final.

Shelton will have an all-American last-four meeting with Frances Tiafoe, who came from two sets down to beat compatriot Alex Michelsen 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (10-6) in another match that went the full distance.

“It’s incredible,” said Shelton, 23, as he thanked the New York crowd for staying so late.

“I always say that this is the greatest sports city in the world. I say that this is the greatest stadium in the world.

“To be here in front of you guys tonight is an absolute honour.

“Sharing the court with Carlos is an absolute honour, and I cherish every moment that I have out here.”

Sabalenka had to dig deep against her 21-year-old Czech opponent.

“What a battle,” Sabalenka told the crowd. “I was pushing myself to the limit, especially in the third set.

“I honestly thought that was it, the match was over, and that’s what helped me to feel loose and go for my shots,” she added after trailing 4-2 in the third set on the back of two double faults.

Sabalenka beat Pegula in the 2024 US Open final – still the American’s only appearance in a Grand Slam title match – and beat her again in the 2025 semi-finals.

‘Fighting demons’

The Belarusian looked headed for another Grand Slam disappointment in a season in which she has so far been unable to add to her stash of four Major titles.

Clearly frustrated, she nevertheless regrouped and broke Noskova to love to pull level at 4-4.

They hurtled into a 10-point tiebreak where Sabalenka finally sealed victory with a second-serve ace.

The victory was her first over a top-10 player since she beat Coco Gauff in the Miami final in March.

American 11th seed Tiafoe came back from the brink after Michelsen, ranked 46th, served for the match at 5-4 in the third.

“He gave me some gifts, a couple of double faults there,” said Tiafoe, 28.

“But then I slowly started to get my rhythm there, snuck out third set and slowly started playing better and better.”

The 22-year-old Michelsen, who wept in Tiafoe’s arms as they met at the net after 4hr 38min, was described as “a hell of a player” by his opponent, who added: “He should have easily won today.”

Third-seeded Pegula needed 2hr 20min to get past Navarro.

“It was really tough,” said Pegula, 32, after a match featuring nine breaks of serve.

“It was physical, humid. I wasn’t exactly serving my best and I was fighting a lot of demons out there today.” AFP