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Carlos Alcaraz accepts wild-card berth in Vienna

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Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz during match against Belgium’s Zizou Bergs in Shanghai, China, on Oct 12.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during match against Belgium's Zizou Bergs in Shanghai, China, on Oct 12.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Carlos Alcaraz will compete at the ATP 500 Erste Bank Open in Vienna for the first time since 2021 after accepting a wild card invitation.

The ATP Tour announced the news on Oct 14.

The 23-year-old Alcaraz has had an up-and-down season due to a wrist injury, missing both Wimbledon and the French Open. Still, he has managed three titles, starting with the Australian Open championship, followed by victories in Doha and Tokyo.

While Italy's Jannik Sinner is out for the rest of the season due to an injury, a chunk of the Top-10 players are expected in Vienna for the indoor event from Oct. 26-Nov. 1. The field, so far, includes Alexander Zverev of Germany, Russian Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli of Italy and Australia's Alex de Minaur.

In 2021, at age 18, Alcaraz reached the semifinals in Vienna, losing to eventual champion Zverev.

Alcaraz is ranked No. 3 in the world and is 33-5 on the season. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.