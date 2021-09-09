Canadian teen taps on crowd frenzy

NEW YORK • After the Covid-19 pandemic left the stands empty last year, the US Open has welcomed tennis-starved fans back to Flushing Meadows and Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez has ridden a wave of support all the way to the semi-finals.

Harnessing the energy generated by New York's raucous fans, the 19-year-old has knocked out a string of big names, including former champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber.

On Tuesday, it was fifth seed Elina Svitolina's turn to be sent packing, with Fernandez winning a quarter-final nail-biter 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5) on the sport's biggest stage, Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"Thanks to you guys, to the crowd, to the New York crowd, cheering me on, fighting for me and never giving up for me," the world No. 73 said. "Thanks to you, I was able to push through today."

After a year without spectators, players have said crowds have seemed louder and more engaged.

While at Wimbledon you can hear a pin drop on centre court, a constant buzz provides the background soundtrack on Arthur Ashe and the crowd is never shy about expressing their feelings.

For Fernandez, tapping into the crowd is something she says she has worked hard at, yet it seems so instinctive.

Her natural enthusiasm combined with a fearlessness and attacking style have made her a Flushing Meadows darling.

Her fan club continues to grow, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and National Basketball Association great Magic Johnson congratulating and praising her on social media.

"Over the years I've been learning how to use the crowd's energy, how to use it to my advantage even though they're cheering against me," said Fernandez.

"I think it's something from inside of me because from a very young age, I've always wanted to be on the first court playing in front of parents.

"Even though they're not watching, I wanted to be in the first court.

"Even in school... when I had to... do a mini play, sing, dance, I would go out there, have fun."

She has masterfully worked the crowd in each of her matches, asking for their support, windmilling her arms and urging them to cheer when she feels she has given them something to cheer about.

A clenched fist thrust into the air after a winning point has quickly become her trademark.

And she will likely need the crowd on her side more than ever today when she meets second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus for a spot in the final.

"Coming to New York, one of my goals was to come out of my shell and be more outgoing and I have been improving every day and it shows on court," added Fernandez. "I was very sad there was no crowd last year."

Sabalenka advanced to the semi-finals by beating Czech eighth seed Barbora Krejcikova, the reigning French Open champion, 6-1, 6-4.

She closed out the match with an ace and beamed at the cheering crowd.

"I'm really enjoying my game here and every second on this court," said the 23-year-old, who won the Madrid Open in May.

On facing Fernandez next, she added: "She's playing well, she's moving well... I would say it's like nothing to lose for her."

