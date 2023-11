SEVILLE - Canada made history as they were crowned Billie Jean King Cup champions for the first time after beating Italy on Sunday.

Singles victories for Marina Stakusic and Leylah Fernandez gave Canada an unassailable 2-0 lead in Seville.

Canada's team will receive US$2.4 million (S$3.26 million) in prize money -- a record for the women's team event formerly known as the Fed Cup. REUTERS