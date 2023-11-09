Canada beat hosts Spain, Italy defeat France in Billie Jean King Cup

SEVILLE – Canada, backed by their energetic fans, swept hosts Spain 3-0 in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on Wednesday as they got off to a strong start in Group C.

Canadian rookie Marina Stakusic beat Rebeka Masarova 6-3, 6-1 in a brilliant display, before Leylah Fernandez edged Sara Sorribes 7-6 (10-8), 7-6 (9-7) to clinch the tie.

Stakusic, ranked 258th, made light work of Masarova, who is 65th for her first victory over a top-100 player.

“I feel amazing, I’m super happy with my performance today, I just tried to have great energy from the beginning and just show I belong here,” the 18-year-old said.

“It’s my best victory for sure... the Canadian fans motivated me so much today, and the Spanish fans too, I like any noise. For me it was very motivating.”

As impressive as Stakusic was, Masarova made 33 unforced errors and was far from her best.

It left the pressure on teammate Sorribes’ shoulders and perhaps that told as she squandered three set points in the tiebreak before Fernandez eventually snatched an exciting first set.

Sorribes failed to convert two more set points in the second set tiebreak and Fernandez triumphed.

“There are something that I need to work on but my Canadian teammates and my Canadian cheering squad here did what they had to do, gave me positivity and helped me in the tough moments,” said Fernandez.

“That was extremely tough, I tried to stay focused on just one point at a time.”

Eugenie Bouchard and Gabriela Dabrowski polished off the sweep with a 6-2, 7-5 doubles win over Sorribes and Masarova.

Earlier, Italy scored an impressive 2-1 win over France in their opening Group D tie, winning both singles rubbers.