Breathless Fed masters Djokovic

LONDON • Between meekly losing his opening match to Dominic Thiem and then being constantly reminded this week of his bitter defeat by Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final in July, Roger Federer had plenty of reason to doubt himself on Thursday night.

Instead, he produced a breathless exhibition of serving and aggression to reach the semi-finals of the ATP Finals with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Djokovic.

It ended a four-match losing run against his great rival, giving the 20-time Grand Slam champion his first win since 2015.

"It was a good day for tennis," the Swiss said. "I'm sure to some extent, not because I beat Novak but the race for world No. 1 was riding on the match, as well...

"I was able to produce under pressure and I was trying to remind myself to play with less pressure than what Novak had throughout the game, and it worked. I'm very happy. I'm very pleased."

Djokovic's defeat by Thiem on Tuesday meant both he and Federer were presented with a more familiar format: win or get lost.

As Federer thrived under the pressure, the Serb looked edgy and nervous, with a double fault twice in a row to open his service game at 1-1.

ROGER FEDERER'S SERVICE GAME

FIRST-SERVE SUCCESS 73% Roger Federer targeted the "T" in the middle, where the net hangs slightly lower than it does out wide, with 71 per cent in the deuce (right side) court and 68 per cent in the ad court, according to the ATP Tour website. FIRST-SERVE WIN RATE 81% ACES (12 FROM 49) 1 in 4

The Swiss pounced, slamming two cross-court backhands in successive points to break.

In the first set he produced one of his best serving sets of the year, firing eight aces and landing 19 of 23 first serves on the low bouncing courts of the O2 Arena. He stared down the best returner in the world in Djokovic yet relinquished only three points on his serve.

"The serve stats are clearly key to either hang with him or beat him," the 38-year-old said. "I did that in Paris. I did that in Wimbledon.

"Actually, I hardly got broken in those matches, and again tonight. So against Novak it seems to work well on my serve. It's just a matter of having better returning."

Most aggression against Djokovic provokes a brisk response. He began to land penetrating, deep returns early in set two and quickly generated a break point at 2-1.

But no moment underlined Federer's readiness like the way he scuppered the danger with a forehand down the line on the back foot, finishing the break point with an assured volley winner.

As Federer resisted, Djokovic's shoulders hunched and his composure crumbled. He grimaced and shook out his surgically repaired elbow a couple of times, and already seemed defeated.

In the following game at 2-2, he sprayed a forehand long and dumped a backhand into the net to bring up three break points.

In this mood, Federer was not going to let it slip and he landed the definitive break for 3-2 and never looked back, finishing with 23 winners and five unforced errors and landing 12 aces in 49 first serves, an ace every four serves.

"He served great, moved well, returned my serve very well," said Djokovic, whose loss means Rafael Nadal will end the year as No. 1.

"I think he did everything right. I couldn't read his serve well. Just a pretty bad match."

Given Federer's struggles earlier in the tournament, this was a particularly significant win.

His tennis is always framed as balletic and effortless, often belying the fact that it has taken so much grit and perseverance for him to continually compete at the highest level for so long.

Wimbledon, where he has a record eight titles, seemed like the perfect opportunity to demonstrate his toughness. In the end, he faltered when faced with the pressure of closing out the victory.

But on Thursday night, he bounced back from defeat earlier in the week to give himself another chance to win his seventh ATP Finals title.

"Move on, try harder next time," said the Swiss great, who finished second in Group Bjorn Borg and will face the Group Andre Agassi winner today.

"I stayed calm, I played great until the very end and I couldn't be more happy right now."

THE GUARDIAN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ATP FINALS

