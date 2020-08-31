Breakaway body can co-exist with ATP: Novak

PARIS • Novak Djokovic shrugged off concerns of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer and announced the formation of a new men's pro tennis players' association that promises to put him on a collision course with his two elite rivals.

Nadal and Federer called for "unity, not separation" after reports Djokovic was spearheading a breakaway union of tennis professionals.

But, after a meeting among players at the conclusion of the Western & Southern Open in New York, Djokovic revealed the launch of the new group.

"After today's successful meeting, we are excited to announce the beginning of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA)," he wrote on Instagram, posting a picture of several dozen players gathered on a tennis court at Flushing Meadows. "The first player only association in tennis since 1972."

Djokovic had acknowledged after his victory over Milos Raonic in Saturday's Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) final that the group was a work in progress.

"We don't have all the answers right now. We are just trying to get a sense of how many players do really want to join this initiative. Then we will take it from there," he said.

He also said there was no minimum or maximum target membership, but that he was focusing on reaching out to the top 500 players in singles and top 200 in doubles.

The Serb insisted the new organisation and the ATP "can co-exist", and should do so at the beginning.

Nadal had pleaded with Djokovic, who has resigned from his position as the president of the ATP Player Council, to rethink a breakaway.

"The world is living a difficult and complicated situation. I personally believe these are times to be calm and work all of us together in the same direction. It is time for unity, not for separation," he said.

Federer quickly added his support to Nadal.

"I agree @RafaelNadal," tweeted Federer. "These are uncertain and challenging times, but I believe it's critical for us to stand united as players, and as a sport, to pave the best way forward."

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray is also currently not in favour of a breakaway group and has urged fellow players to give the governing body time to tackle their concerns.

"I'm not totally against a player union, player association," he said.

"But right now there's a couple of things: One is I feel like the current management that are in place should be given some time to implement their vision.

"Whether that works out, or not, would potentially influence me in the future as to which way I would go."

