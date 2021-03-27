Brave Barty bursts Kucova's bubble

MIAMI • World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty was happy that she refused to give up after she saved a match point against qualifier Kristina Kucova in the second round of the Miami Open on Thursday.

The Australian clawed her way back for a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 victory in her first match outside her home country in more than a year.

After a solid first set, Barty, who had said she was suffering from jet lag after a marathon journey to Florida, got into trouble as the unforced errors began to pile up.

She trailed 5-2 in the third and was staring at an early exit but jumped on a soft serve from Kucova on match point to extend the contest at the Hard Rock Stadium.

"My first bubble win," the 24-year-old, who won the event in 2019, said of the tournament, where a limited number of fans are allowed on the grounds.

"There's nothing like coming through a test like that. It was important in that match to stick to working and trying to figure it out as I went on. (I'm) just really happy I never gave up and happy I gave myself a chance to stay in the hunt.

"It is nice to be back on tour. It is nice to come back to a place, here to Miami, where we have had such good memories."

Barty, who was knocked out in the Australian Open quarter-finals last month by Czech Karolina Muchova, is among the players who elected to stay close to home last year as the Covid-19 pandemic decimated the tennis calendar.

The 2019 French Open champion added that she enjoyed the challenge presented by Slovak Kucova in their first career meeting, calling it "extremely fulfilling".

Barty looked at her team and pointed to her temple.

"We never give up," she said when asked about the gesture. "No matter what the result, no matter what we're feeling, no matter the conditions, we just never give up."

She next meets fellow Grand Slam champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, who beat Belgian Kirsten Flipkens 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

