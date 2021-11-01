Billie Jean King Cup misses stars

PRAGUE • French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova and Tokyo Games singles gold medallist Belinda Bencic are the only top-10 women's players featuring in the maiden Billie Jean King Cup due to start amid tight Covid-19 restrictions today.

The season-ending team tournament will be held on indoor hard courts at the O2 Arena in the Czech capital, with the final scheduled for Saturday.

Prague replaced Budapest, which was due to stage the rebranded Fed Cup in April of last year before it was twice postponed over the pandemic.

The competition will be played in a tournament format for the first time since 2001. The 12 teams are divided into four groups of three, with the winners qualifying for Friday's semi-finals but not everyone is convinced about the change.

"I definitely preferred the old system with only two teams facing each other," Krejcikova said on Saturday.

The world No. 4 is the highest-ranked player at the tournament shunned by the likes of top-ranked Ashleigh Barty, Aryna Sabalenka and Garbine Muguruza.

Krejcikova will spearhead the hosts, who have won six of the last nine editions of the Fed Cup but will have to do without third-ranked Karolina Pliskova and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova this year.

"We'll see how we will cope with the new conditions, I believe we will do well and follow that fantastic era we had earlier," the 25-year-old said.

In Group D, the Czechs will take on Germany with former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber and Switzerland, led by Bencic.

France, who won the last edition of the Fed Cup in 2019, will take on Russia and Canada in Group A, while Group B will pit 2019 runners-up Australia against Belarus and Belgium. Group C comprises the United States, Spain and Slovakia.

The players are once again confined to biosecure bubbles allowing them to travel only between their hotel and the arena.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

BILLIE JEAN KING CUP

