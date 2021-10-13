Big servers blown away in California

LOS ANGELES • Big servers Karolina Pliskova, Bianca Andreescu and Reilly Opelka saw their most potent weapon neutralised by strong desert winds on Monday as they all crashed out of Indian Wells.

The biggest upset of the day came when tournament lucky loser Beatriz Haddad Maia, ranked 115th in the world, defeated top seed Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 in a match where service holds were rare as wind gusts reached 64kmh.

Czech Pliskova, who reached the Wimbledon final in July, served 12 double faults and her service was broken eight times by the Brazilian in their third-round meeting.

"I'm very happy with my win and my work today. It was very tough conditions for both of us. It was very windy. I didn't serve that well but I was returning well. I was doing my best," said Haddad Maia.

"The key was my resilience in my mental game. Now I'm proud of myself, of my work, and I'm going to prepare for tomorrow against (Anett) Kontaveit.

"It's going to be a nice game. She's a good player and I will do my best and I'll keep doing what I'm doing, try to be aggressive and prepare for tomorrow."

Kontaveit beat defending champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 to extend her winning streak to eight matches.

The Estonian, who already has two hard-court titles this season, won the last five games of the match to see off the tournament's 2019 champion, who won the US Open crown the same year.

"Today, she was the better player," Andreescu said. "We both, I think, didn't play our best, but she was the better player. I did my best. That's all I can ask for."

In the men's draw, Opelka's thunderous serve lacked its usual potency as the towering American lost 6-3, 6-4 to Grigor Dimitrov.

The win avenged the Bulgarian's defeat by Opelka in straight sets at the Canadian Open in August.

Dimitrov will next face top seed Daniil Medvedev, who defeated 27th seed Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 7-6 (7-1). Medvedev's fellow Russian, Andrey Rublev, lost 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 to American Tommy Paul.

"It was a really tough match," US Open champion Medvedev said.

"I am happy I managed to fight on every point and get it to a tiebreak. I was solid in the tiebreak and really put the pressure on."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE