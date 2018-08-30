Big names keep cool in searing weather

NEW YORK • Imagine stripping naked and sharing an intimate session with the opponent while the match is still in progress, and thoroughly enjoying it.

Novak Djokovic said that it was a "magnificent feeling" when he and his US Open first-round opponent Marton Fucsovics sat in separate, adjacent ice baths during a heat break on Tuesday.

For the first time in the history of the Grand Slam event, male players have been told they can take a 10-minute break from the searing heat when a match has reached two sets to one.

Djokovic and Hungary's Fucsovics spent their brief time off court at the Arthur Ashe Stadium by stripping down and plunging into ice baths to cool off from the 38 deg C heat.

"I want to thank US Open for allowing us to have a 10-minute break. I think we both needed it," said Wimbledon champion and two-time US Open winner Djokovic of Serbia.

"We had the ice baths next to each other. We were naked in the ice baths - it was a magnificent feeling I must say to be naked with the guy you are still battling when the match hasn't finished."

SELECTED DAY 2 RESULTS MEN'S 1ST RD Marin Cilic (Cro) bt Marius Copil (Rom) 7-5 6-1 1-1 - retired, David Goffin (Bel) bt Federico Gaio (Ita) 6-2 6-4 7-6 (7-5), Alexander Zverev (Ger) bt Peter Polansky (Can) 6-2 6-1 6-2, Chung Hyeon (Kor) bt Ricardas Berankis (Ltu) 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-0 2-0 - retired WOMEN'S 1ST RD Caroline Garcia (Fra) bt Johanna Konta (Gbr) 6-2 6-2, Jelena Ostapenko (Lat) bt Andrea Petkovic (Ger) 6-4 4-6 7-5, Angelique Kerber (Ger) bt Margarita Gasparyan (Rus) 7-6 (7-5) 6-3, Petra Kvitova (Cze) bt Yanina Wickmayer (Bel) 6-1 6-4, Naomi Osaka (Jpn) bt Laura Siegemund (Ger) 6-3 6-2, Caroline Wozniacki (Den) bt Samantha Stosur (Aus) 6-3 6-2, Maria Sharapova (Rus) bt Patty Schnyder 6-2 7-6 (8-6)

Djokovic won the tie 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0. At one moment in the match, he was bent over, grabbing his stomach. In another, he was pummelling the ground with his racket out of frustration. In many others, he stood slumped at the baseline, his arm trailing expectantly behind him, waiting for a ball kid to deliver a towel into his hand.

Amid suffocating heat, the 31-year-old former world No. 1 was in a perilous state.

He had lost the second set and was down, 2-4, in the third. And, with the oppressive conditions bearing down on him, he did not know how to change his fortunes.

"I was actually praying that the next moment I could feel better," Djokovic said. "I wasn't feeling great for most of the three sets.

"But obviously I felt better, especially after that 10-minute break. For the first three sets, it was a survival mode for both of us. I had to find a way to dig myself out of the trouble."

In the final point of the third set, he somehow managed to play some incredible defence and won it when a Fucsovics shot sailed wide.

Djokovic pumped his right fist, then both fists and roared, "Come on", with virtually everything he could muster.

It was a yell that was about more than just winning a point, a set or a match. It may have been the joyful expression of an overheated athlete who was about to jump into a soothing ice bath. Such was the heat on Tuesday that four of the eight early men's first-round matches ended in retirements.

For women's world No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki, it was like "drinking a margarita on a beach" and, for Argentina's Leonardo Mayer, it felt "like I was going to die".

Later on Tuesday, second seed Roger Federer launched his quest for a sixth US Open title - and a first since 2008 - not under the blazing sun but under the floodlights against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka.

The Swiss kept his time on court to a minimum with a masterclass of serve-and-volley tennis, defeating the world No. 177 6-2, 6-2, 6-4.

"I'm happy to be back in New York, healthy - the last couple of years have been difficult so it's nice to be back, feeling really good," Federer said courtside after the win, before also commenting on the heat.

"I think (it's) particularly tough for us Europeans, we don't get this type of humidity where we live. It's something we have to get used to."

In New York, the heat is on, literally.

NYTIMES, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

