'Big belief' gives Hurkacz first Miami title

MIAMI • Poland's Hubert Hurkacz was vaulted into the top 20 for the first time in his career on Sunday after clinching his maiden Masters 1000 title at the Miami Open, a win he said provided added "motivation" to succeed.

The 24-year-old downed Jannik Sinner 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 in the men's final as a handful of double-faults in the match proved costly for his 19-year-old Italian opponent.

"Obviously, I was trying to stay as solid as I can, because he can hit the balls so hard... if you let him do that, like, he's just gonna run around," Hurkacz said. "So I was just trying to keep his pace and be able to fight for each ball."

The new world No. 16 outlasted fierce competitors including fifth-ranked Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and eighth-ranked Russian Andrey Rublev in the last eight and semi-finals respectively en route to the biggest victory of his career, a triumph he will savour.

"I had a big belief in myself... Winning the tournament like this gives you extra, I think, like motivation and self-confidence," said Hurkacz. "You're able to do it, like you came through some really hard moments."

Hurkacz was well-suited to the hot and balmy conditions in Miami after spending nearly half of last year in Florida and winning the ATP Delray Beach Open in January.

"I was solid throughout the whole tournament, and I was able to get through each round, was even more pumped for the next round. So I think that's something special for me," he said. "My tennis is getting better."

As for Sinner, the 2019 ATP Next Gen Finals champion was despondent at missing out on the chance to become the youngest Miami winner but admitted that nerves had played a part in his defeat.

"Obviously, it's tough and I wanted to win," he said. "I was a bit nervous from the beginning of the match but it's normal because you really want to win. Today was not my day."

But despite his loss, Sinner is a player on the rise - in February, he became the youngest man since top-ranked Novak Djokovic in 2006 to win two ATP titles and his Miami final appearance takes him to a career-best ranking of 23rd in the world.

"What I showed here (is) I improved from the last tournament," he added. "For me, improvement is the most important thing."

