'Best tennis day of my life' puts Berrettini in final

LONDON • Matteo Berrettini was left speechless after he became the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon singles final yesterday with a four-set victory over Hubert Hurkacz.

He claimed a 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4 win over his 24-year-old Polish opponent who had knocked out eight-time champion Roger Federer in the quarter-finals.

World No. 9 Berrettini will face either Novak Djokovic or Denis Shapovalov in tomorrow's final where he will attempt to become Italy's first men's Grand Slam champion since Adriano Panatta at the 1976 French Open.

"Thank you, I have no words, really. Just thanks. I need a couple of hours to understand what happened," said Berrettini after his 2hr 36min victory over the 14th seed Hurkacz on Centre Court.

"I played a great match. I enjoyed the crowd, my family and team are here.

"I think I never dreamt about this because it was too much for a dream. I am so happy.

"I am trying to be the best at everything.

"But after the third set I was feeling I deserved to win it but lost it.

"I said, 'it doesn't matter', I was feeling the stronger player and that's what I said to myself and eventually it paid off.

"So far it is the best tennis day of my life but hopefully Sunday will be even better.

"I have to believe it."

The Italian is one win away from emulating Boris Becker in 1985 in winning the prestigious Queen's tournament and then Wimbledon a few weeks later.

Should he win tomorrow, he may also be able to celebrate a national double with Italy facing England in the Euro 2020 final in London later that day.

Berrettini, having wasted three break points in the first set, eventually broke through in the seventh game, backing it up in the ninth, converting set point courtesy of an ugly forehand shank from the Pole.

The Italian then raced through the second set in just 23 minutes, a Hurkacz double fault and a wrong-footing forehand allowing Berrettini, 25, to seal a 10th successive game.

That became 11 games in a row at the start of the third set before Hurkacz, bidding to be the first Polish man to make a Slam singles final, stopped the rot.

He held on and swept the third set tiebreaker but his momentum was quickly halted as Berrettini broke for 1-0 in the fourth.

The Italian was unable to convert a match point in the ninth game but made no mistake on his own service.

He fired 22 aces, taking his tournament total past the 100-mark, and 60 winners.

He only faced two break points, both of which he saved.

