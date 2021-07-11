Berrettini to kick off 'special Sunday'

LONDON • Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini says his compatriots should ensure they have a nice TV for what he promises to be a special day for the sport-mad nation.

The 25-year-old - the first Italian to play in a singles final at the All England Club - takes on five-time champion and top seed Novak Djokovic on Centre Court.

A few hours later at Wembley, Italy face England in a momentous Euro 2020 final - a clash that has sent both the home and visiting nation into euphoria.

"I will tell them to buy a nice TV if they don't have one already because I think it's going to be a special Sunday for all of us," Berrettini said when asked about the seismic sporting Sunday in which he will play a leading role.

"It's something crazy to believe for us, obviously let's say tennis, because it's never happened (before at Wimbledon)...

"Then for football, because I mean, we didn't qualify for the World Cup (in 2018), so after that the job that they did, how hard they worked, the effort that they put, I think they really deserve this final."

Berrettini will be a massive underdog in his first Grand Slam final against the Serb, who is playing his 30th showpiece match.

The Euro 2020 final, however, looks too close to call.

"For Italian people in general, it's going to be tough Sunday, no?" he said. "But I think we deserve it. It's great day, great sport day. I'm really happy that together with football now, (tennis) is one of the biggest sports in Italy."

Despite football fever breaking out across England and Italy, seventh seed Berrettini is focusing only on the Herculean task at hand.

"Obviously, I'm going to think first about mine. I think the schedule is going to come first," he said. "Then probably, if I have the chance, I'm going to watch them (the Azzurri)."

Djokovic is on the cusp of history with the opportunity to join Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on a record-tying 20 Majors.

His sixth win here would "mean everything" to the world No. 1. It would leave next month's US Open as the sole Major he would have to capture to become the first men's player to win a calendar Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.

Djokovic said: "That's why I'm here. That's why I'm playing. I imagined myself being in a position to fight for another Slam prior to coming to London. I put myself in a very good position. Anything is possible in the final. Obviously, experience is on my side.

"The dream keeps going. I am trying to take out the maximum of my own abilities every single match and see what happens. Giving up is never an option."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

WIMBLEDON

Men's singles final: Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 8.30pm