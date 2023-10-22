Ben Shelton beats Aslan Karatsev at Japan Open for first ATP Tour title

TOKYO – American rising star Ben Shelton already knows what it takes to become a champion – being consistent in order to get to a final, and be ruthless enough to finish it off with a win.

That mentality won him his first-ever ATP Tour title on Sunday, as the 21-year-old defeated Russian Aslan Karatsev 7-5, 6-1 in the final of the Japan Open.

Shelton turned professional only in August 2022 but he has reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in January and the semi-finals of the US Open in September – a remarkable feat for someone of his inexperience.

He had to battle through a series of three-set matches to reach the Tokyo final but he made short work of world No. 50 Karatsev, winning in just over 1hr 20min.

“That meant a lot to me and my team,” Shelton said.

“We have been working really hard since the beginning to build my game and win titles on the ATP Tour. I made some deep runs lately. You see the great champions, they finish weeks off. They win titles, they don’t just get to finals.

“They are able to maintain their level throughout the week. I am not saying I am anywhere there yet, but to be able to do it for one week, put together five matches in a row in Tokyo is really special.”

He won the first set after breaking his opponent for a 6-5 lead and holding his serve in the next game.

Karatsev struggled to regain his composure in the second set and smashed his racket in frustration as unforced errors – 20 in total – began to creep into his game.

The Russian then hit a shot long on match point to hand Shelton the victory.

The American celebrated by running to his team and hugging his father, Bryan, who is also his coach.

With the victory, Shelton also became the sixth first-time tour-level winner of the season and the first player since Lorenzo Musetti in Hamburg in 2022 to win his maiden ATP Tour title at a 500 event.

“I am really looking forward to this tail-end stretch of the year,” he added.

“I think it is a great opportunity for me. Earlier in the season I was losing early in weeks, so my match count is not that high. So I am feeling fresh and I am looking forward to finishing the season strong.”