Belinda Bencic, Elina Svitolina make history as mothers inside tennis top 10

Elina Svitolina made it to the Australian Open semi-finals before losing to Aryna Sabalenka.

MELBOURNE – Belinda Bencic and Elina Svitolina have made tennis history as the first mothers ranked inside the WTA Tour’s top 10 at the same time, with the governing body hailing it as an “incredible moment for women’s sport”.

Switzerland’s Bencic returned to the top 10 in January for the first time since stepping away from the court in September 2023 to give birth to daughter Bella.

In the latest rankings released on Feb 2 she was joined by Svitolina, mother of Skai, after the Ukrainian’s run to the semi-finals at the Australian Open last week.

Bencic is now ninth, with Svitolina – whose husband is French star Gael Monfils who has announced he will retire in 2026 – in 10th.

The WTA has made efforts in recent years to help players maintain their professional careers and become parents with its Family Focus Program.

It includes ranking protection during pregnancy, postpartum support with a return to play and paid maternity leave.

“Two mothers ranked inside the WTA’s Top 10 rankings for the first time is an incredible moment for tennis and for women’s sport,” said WTA chief executive officer Portia Archer.

“Not only does this highlight the exceptional achievements of Belinda and Elina, it reaffirms the WTA’s commitment to creating an environment where mothers can continue to compete and succeed, at the very highest level of sport – or any profession.”

Bencic and Svitolina both took advantage of the Special Ranking Rule for returning mothers.

“Coming back to the WTA Top 10 one year after returning to competition after maternity leave is something I am incredibly proud of,” said Bencic.

“Very few people know or have experienced how difficult that journey is, but my family, my team and I have put all of our energy, work and dedication into it to accomplish this goal.”

Svitolina added: “It’s a dream to return to the WTA Top 10. Doing it as a mother means so much to me. I’m proud of my fight and resilience.”

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek retained their spots as world No. 1 and No. 2 in the rankings, with newly-crowned Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina jumping two places to three.

Amanada Anisimova, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva and Jasmine Paolini fill out four to eight respectively. AFP







