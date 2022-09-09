Belief helps Alcaraz win marathon match

NEW YORK - Carlos Alcaraz battled past Jannik Sinner in five sets to reach the US Open semi-finals on Thursday in the latest finish in the tournament's 141-year history.

A thrilling 5hr 15min duel that finished at 2.50am local time (2.50pm Singapore time) ended with the 19-year-old claiming a 6-3, 6-7 (7-9), 6-7 (0-7), 7-5, 6-3 win to advance to a showdown with American Frances Tiafoe on Friday.

The previous record for the latest finish to a US Open match was 2.26am, which had been set three times before. Incredibly, it was the second early-morning finish for Alcaraz this week.

The Spanish third seed had edged past Croatia's Marin Cilic in another five-set epic in the fourth round in a match that finished at 2.23am on Tuesday morning.

A crowd of a few thousand fans roared their appreciation for the world No. 4 as he collapsed to the Arthur Ashe Stadium court in delight after his win over Sinner, the 21-year-old Italian 11th seed.

"Honestly, I still don't know I did it," said Alcaraz after a win which came after he survived a match point in the fourth set.

"I always say that you have to believe in yourself all the time. Hope is the last thing that you lose. I just believed in myself."

He later described the win as the best performance of his career.

"At 5hr 15min, from the first ball to the last, there was immense quality from both Jannik and me. In all the sets, we were very close to winning or losing... it was a match that Jannik and I will remember for the rest of our lives," he said.

A shattered Sinner said the defeat was the hardest of his career.

"I had some tough losses for sure, and this is in the top list. This one will hurt for quite a while but tomorrow - or today - I wake up and try to somehow take the positives but it's tough for sure," the world No. 13 said.

Alcaraz got off to a smooth start after taking the first set 6-3.

But his opponent showed great character to level in the second set, recovering from 5-6, 0-40 down to force a tiebreak.

Another hard-fought battle followed in the third set, with Sinner forcing another tiebreak before prevailing.

The Italian looked to be in control in the fourth set after breaking early to set up a 3-1 lead, but Alcaraz held and broke to force the fifth-set decider.

There was more drama in store in the fifth, with Sinner going a break up, but Alcaraz, who won in Miami and Madrid in 2022, would not be denied.

He hit back with two breaks to set up a remarkable win.

There will be a first-time Grand Slam men's singles champion at the US Open and Tiafoe, who stunned record 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal in the last 16, intends to be the last man standing.

The world No. 26 will make his first semi-final appearance in a Slam after seeing off Russia's Andrey Rublev 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-0), 6-4 on Wednesday. He is within two wins of becoming the first African-American man in 54 years to win the US Open.

The late Arthur Ashe was a trailblazer in the sport and the main stadium of the US Open is named after him. He remains the most decorated black male tennis player in history with three Slam titles and Tiafoe hopes he can inspire others in a similar way.

"Every time I win, I just want to inspire a bunch of people to just know that anything is possible," he said.

"At the end of the day, I love that because of Frances Tiafoe, there is a lot of people of colour playing tennis.

"That's obviously a goal for me. That's why I'm out here trying pretty hard... Everyone loves a Cinderella story. (I'm) just trying to make one."

AFP

US OPEN

Women's singles s-finals (7am), men's doubles final and men's singles s-finals (11.59pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch205