Beginner's luck in 2020, hard work in 2022: Swiatek

PARIS • Iga Swiatek attributes her first French Open title in 2020 to an element of luck, but it was hard work that gave the Pole her second Grand Slam title on the Parisian clay.

The world No. 1, who beat 18-year-old American Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in Saturday's final at Roland Garros, went from being a largely unknown 19-year-old, ranked 54th in the world, to one of the leading players on the WTA Tour after lifting her first Suzanne Lenglen Cup 18 months ago.

She has since gone from strength to strength, arriving in Paris as the overwhelming favourite with five victories in as many tournaments ahead of the clay-court Major.

There had been a lot of pressure going into the second Slam of the year - only four top women's seeds had gone on to win Roland Garros in the past 25 years.

But the 21-year-old fulfilled all expectations, becoming the fifth player to do so.

"I think in 2020 the main thing that I felt was confusion, because I have never really believed 100 per cent that I can actually win a Grand Slam," Swiatek said.

"This time it was, pure work. Just with everything that was going on, I'm also like more aware of how it is to win a Grand Slam and what it takes and how every puzzle has to come together and basically every aspect of the game has to work.

"With that awareness, I was even more happy and even more proud of myself, because in 2020... I just felt that I'm lucky. This time I felt like I really did the work."

Swiatek struggled to handle her new-found fame after becoming a first-time Major winner but she is more prepared this time for what will follow and "even ready to celebrate a little bit more".

Saturday's setting was different from the 2020 final, with that tournament played with a limited number of spectators in the stands due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 15,000-capacity Court Philippe Chatrier was full and among those cheering for Swiatek was Poland captain and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

The presence of the most famous Polish athlete in the stands took Swiatek by surprise, but while she might not be on the same level as the two-time Best Fifa Men's Player, she has also become her country's darling in two years.

"I didn't know (he was watching), and I'm happy about that, because I would get so stressed," Swiatek said. "I don't know if he's like a huge tennis fan or not. But, yeah, I mean, wow.

"He's been a top athlete in our country for so many years that it still feels hard to believe that he came to watch me. I hope he liked it. I hope he's going to come back."

Having passed Serena Williams' record of 34 matches and matched her sister Venus' mark of 35 unbeaten matches - the most this century - Swiatek's attention now turns to the rest of the year.

Clay is obviously her favourite surface and she has already proven herself on hard courts, with three WTA 1000 titles at Doha, Miami and Indian Wells this year.

Wimbledon is on the horizon - it starts on June 27 - and although she has not had much success on grass, with no titles to her name, her dominant form means she cannot be discounted.

At the very least, Swiatek hopes to better her best run in London when she advanced to the fourth round last year. "It may seem pretty weird, but having that 35th win and kind of doing something more than Serena did, it's something special," she said.

"This one was pretty special because I felt like I've done something that nobody has done, and maybe it's gonna be even more.

"My coach (Tomasz Wiktorowski) believes I can win more matches on grass. I don't know about that yet. But I would like to add like one or two. Yeah, but honestly, grass is always tricky.

"I actually like the part that I have no expectations there. It's something kind of refreshing. I'm going to just prepare my best. And maybe with the experiences he had with Aga Radwanska, it was her favourite surface, he's going to give me some tips that are actually going to be really helpful, and I'm going to enjoy playing on grass a little bit more."

