Bee invasion forces Alcaraz v Zverev match to be suspended

Mar 14, 2024; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Alexander Zverev (GER) watch on a monitor as a swarm of bees fly on Stadium 1 during the quarterfinal match in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
Mar 14, 2024; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Bees swarm the skycam on Stadium 1 during the quarterfinal match between Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Alexander Zverev (GER) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
Mar 14, 2024; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) reacts to swarm of bees flying Stadium 1 during the quarterfinal match against Alexander Zverev (GER) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
Mar 12, 2024; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Alexander Zverev (GER) hits a shot in his fourth round match defeating Alex DeMinaur (AUS) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
Mar 12, 2024; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) hits a shot in his fourth round match defeating Fabian Marozsan (HUN) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
Mar 15, 2024, 09:11 AM
Published
Mar 15, 2024, 08:06 AM

"Bees stop play" is not an announcement usually heard by professional tennis players but Carlos Alcaraz made a beeline for the exit after thousands of the insects swarmed centre court during his Indian Wells quarter-final against Alexander Zverev on Thursday.

The Spaniard was about to serve at 1-1 in the first set when the pesky insects started circling around the court and after making futile attempts to swat away the bees with his racket, Alcaraz ran for cover into the locker room.

Bemused umpire Mohamed Lahyani informed the crowd "we are having problems with bees" before confirming that play could not continue as the bees had taken over the court.

Thousands of bees could also be seen under one of the aerial cameras over the main court at Indian Wells Tennis Garden, while others smacked into the lenses of the TV cameras. REUTERS

