Beatriz Haddad Maia first Brazilian woman since 1968 in Grand Slam semi-final

PARIS – Patience was always the key for Beatriz Haddad Maia, as she became the first Brazilian woman to reach a Grand Slam semi-final since 1968 on Wednesday when she came back from a set down to defeat Ons Jabeur at the French Open.
The world No. 14 came through 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 and will face top-ranked defending champion Iga Swiatek for a place in Saturday’s championship match.
Haddad Maia, a 27-year-old left-hander, follows in the footsteps of seven-time Grand Slam winner Maria Bueno who was the last Brazilian woman in the semi-finals of a major at the US Open 55 years ago. Bueno, who passed away in 2018, also made the last four in Paris in 1966 before the advent of the Open era.
Haddad Maia, who had never got past the second round of a Grand Slam before this French Open, was thrilled with her achievement but preferred to give credit to her opponent.
“Ons is not easy to play against, you have to be patient but I believed in my body and tried to keep my rhythm. In the middle of the second set my coach showed me the clock. I had to be patient and keep doing the shots because she is a pretty good player, one of the best in the world,” she said.
“So I am proud of me and my team today because it is not easy playing her. You think you have another shot to play (in a rally) but then drop shot, winner. I always believed that the match is long.”
Jabeur, the runner-up at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2022, was playing in her first quarter-final at Roland Garros.
But the Tunisian seventh seed’s hopes of becoming the first African woman to win a Grand Slam singles title will now have to wait until Wimbledon for an opportunity to be fulfilled.
The 28-year-old started strongly, hitting 15 winners as she claimed an opening set which featured five breaks of serve in nine games.
Haddad Maia had saved a match point in the third round against Ekaterina Alexandrova and then defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo in a 3hr 51min marathon, the third-longest women’s match ever played at the tournament. She summoned all that fighting spirit in the second set against Jabeur.
Both players held serve without conceding a single break point until 5-5 when Jabeur went 40-15 up on Haddad Maia’s serve but failed to convert.
Her opponent also wasted a chance in the next game but levelled after winning the tiebreak.
Haddad Maia then swept into a 3-0 lead in the decider, saved four break points to stretch to a 5-1 advantage and took the match after 2½ hours when Jabeur hit long.
The last Brazilian to win a singles crown at the French Open was Gustavo Kuerten, who claimed his third men’s titles in 2001, and now Haddad Maia can dream.
“I’d like to thank everybody who came today to support me, especially the Brazilians,” she added.
It will not be an easy task in the semi-finals against Swiatek, however. The Pole was tested by American sixth seed Coco Gauff in a rematch of their 2022 French Open title clash but the world No. 1 showed her class to secure a 6-4, 6-2 victory.
Swiatek has adopted a more ruthless approach to her title defence dishing out four bagels in as many rounds but she found the going tougher against a gritty Gauff in the see-sawing opening set.
After drawing first blood, she allowed Gauff to hit back and level up at 3-3 before getting back on track to take the advantage in the clash with a superb crosscourt winner. The second set was more straightforward but Swiatek insisted that on the whole the match was “not easy”.
“The first set, especially, was really tight and Coco was really using the conditions here,” she said.
“I’m pretty happy I was able to work on it and win this match because quarter-finals are sometimes the toughest matches. Even though Coco is young, she is experienced so I’m pretty happy to be in the semi-final.” AFP, REUTERS