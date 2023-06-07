Beatriz Haddad Maia first Brazilian woman since 1968 in Grand Slam semi-final

PARIS – Patience was always the key for Beatriz Haddad Maia, as she became the first Brazilian woman to reach a Grand Slam semi-final since 1968 on Wednesday when she came back from a set down to defeat Ons Jabeur at the French Open.

The world No. 14 came through 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 and will face top-ranked defending champion Iga Swiatek for a place in Saturday’s championship match.

Haddad Maia, a 27-year-old left-hander, follows in the footsteps of seven-time Grand Slam winner Maria Bueno who was the last Brazilian woman in the semi-finals of a major at the US Open 55 years ago. Bueno, who passed away in 2018, also made the last four in Paris in 1966 before the advent of the Open era.

Haddad Maia, who had never got past the second round of a Grand Slam before this French Open, was thrilled with her achievement but preferred to give credit to her opponent.

“Ons is not easy to play against, you have to be patient but I believed in my body and tried to keep my rhythm. In the middle of the second set my coach showed me the clock. I had to be patient and keep doing the shots because she is a pretty good player, one of the best in the world,” she said.

“So I am proud of me and my team today because it is not easy playing her. You think you have another shot to play (in a rally) but then drop shot, winner. I always believed that the match is long.”

Jabeur, the runner-up at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2022, was playing in her first quarter-final at Roland Garros.

But the Tunisian seventh seed’s hopes of becoming the first African woman to win a Grand Slam singles title will now have to wait until Wimbledon for an opportunity to be fulfilled.

The 28-year-old started strongly, hitting 15 winners as she claimed an opening set which featured five breaks of serve in nine games.

Haddad Maia had saved a match point in the third round against Ekaterina Alexandrova and then defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo in a 3hr 51min marathon, the third-longest women’s match ever played at the tournament. She summoned all that fighting spirit in the second set against Jabeur.