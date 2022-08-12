'Be Strong Ma', Kyrgios sends love to sick mum

TORONTO • World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev suffered a blow to his US Open hopes after he lost to Nick Kyrgios 6-7 (1-7), 6-4, 6-2 on a day of upsets at the Canadian Open on Wednesday.

"For me, today the biggest difference was that I missed in some important moments some shots," the Russian said after his title defence in Montreal came to an end.

"He was great. He was playing good. He beat me fairly. Against many players, I could have won.

"But when Nick is in such good shape, I wasn't able to do it. The only thing that was a shame for me is that I played him so early (in the rounds) because he is fit."

Medvedev has had a topsy-turvy year since he won the US Open last September and first made it to the top of the rankings in February.

He won the Los Cabos title last Sunday, his first win since his Flushing Meadows triumph.

Along the way, he had lost five straight finals, which include defeats in the ATP Finals by Alexander Zverev and by Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open this year.

It appeared that Medvedev had all the momentum on Wednesday when he eased through the first set tiebreaker and the temperamental Kyrgios smashed a ball into the stratosphere in frustration.

But the Australian broke his serve to begin the second set and served his way out of trouble in the following game for a 2-0 lead that he would not relinquish.

The pivotal moment came in the fourth game of the third set when Kyrgios raced from corner to corner to deliver a backhand that the charging Medvedev could not handle, putting the former up a service break that sent the sun-soaked fans to their feet.

Kyrgios, who won 82 per cent of his first serves, held firm at love in the final game to seal a last-16 spot.

After the match, he signed the television camera with the words "Be Strong Ma" in a message to his mother who is in hospital.

"It's hard because even travelling now, my mum is in hospital at the moment, my dad hasn't been very well, my brother just had a baby and I don't get to be there with my family," Kyrgios said.

"There's a lot of things people don't see. They only see me winning, losing, throwing a racket... They don't really understand the challenges people on tour face."

He faced compatriot Alex de Minaur yesterday, the result of which was not available at press time.

Britain's Dan Evans stunned fifth seed Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-4, while American Tommy Paul beat Spanish second seed Carlos Alcaraz 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (9-7), 6-3.

Jack Draper, ranked No. 82, scored arguably the biggest upset, the Briton stunning Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 7-6 (7-4).

Separately, the US Open will host a campaign to raise awareness and humanitarian aid for war-torn Ukraine, the United States Tennis Association said on Wednesday, with a goal of raising US$2 million (S$2.7 million) in relief.

The effort will kick off on Aug 24 with an exhibition event at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York, with 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek and John McEnroe among the headliners.

