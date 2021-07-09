Barty's best sets up final test

LONDON • Ashleigh Barty is one victory away from realising her dream of winning the Wimbledon title on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley's first triumph.

The world No. 1 yesterday produced her best performance at the All England Club to beat 2018 champion Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) in the semi-finals.

She will face former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, who beat Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, in tomorrow's final.

"It's incredible, it was as close to as good a tennis match that I have ever played," said 2019 French Open champion Barty, who fired eight aces and 38 winners.

"Angie brought the best out of me today and it was a hell of a match right from the first ball and I knew I would have to play that well just to compete.

"I am really proud of myself and my team, it's been an incredible journey, full of ups and downs, and now we get a chance to win the childhood dream.

"To play in the final at Wimbledon on Saturday will be the best thing ever."

The 25-year-old - who was forced to pull out of the French Open because of a hip injury - had never progressed further than the fourth round at Wimbledon despite having shown potential on grass as she was the junior champion here in 2011.

After a tricky start when she lost a set against Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro in the first round, she has warmed to the task.

She took the first set yesterday with just the one break of serve and then showed real determination to turn around a 1-4 deficit and force the tie-break.

Kerber saved three match points but it was only delaying the inevitable and soon it was Barty who raised her arms in celebration and placed her racket over her head as the moment sank in.

Her victory was also deserved as she was able to put together a sequence of winning points that her opponent was unable to match - twice rattling off 10 points in a row.

The Queensland-native is the first top seed to reach a Wimbledon final since 2016, when Serena Williams beat Kerber in the final.

Barty is guaranteed that she would remain as world No. 1 by virtue of her having reached the last four.

She is also the first Australian woman to reach the final since her idol and mentor Goolagong Cawley won her second Wimbledon title in 1980.

Kerber, also a former Australian Open and US Open champion, saw her 10-match win streak end. However, the 33-year-old German will be encouraged that she has perhaps turned around a slump which began after her 2018 Wimbledon triumph.

Yesterday's semi-final appearance was her best performance at a Grand Slam since that victory.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

WIMBLEDON

S-finals: Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 8pm