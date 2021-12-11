Barty to start new season in Adelaide

SYDNEY • World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will kick off her 2022 season at the Adelaide International early next month, tournament organisers said yesterday.

The Wimbledon champion, who won the inaugural edition last year, last played competitively at the US Open in early September before returning home to Australia.

Barty, who was named WTA Player of the Year earlier this week after winning five titles, will be joined at Memorial Drive by defending champion Iga Swiatek and former world No. 1s Garbine Muguruza and Karolina Pliskova.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez will also play in the Jan 2-9 Australian Open warm-up event, which will host nine of the top 10 women's players.

Reigning Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka and US Open winner Emma Raducanu will headline the two women's tune-up tournaments taking place over two weeks at Melbourne Park, which have been dubbed the "Melbourne Summer Set".

Japan's Osaka, now ranked 13th in the world, also cut short her season after her exit from the US Open in a year when she withdrew from the French Open and skipped Wimbledon, citing mental health issues.

British teenager Raducanu will use the tournament to acclimatise to Australian conditions on her first visit to Melbourne Park as she looks to build on her sensational run at Flushing Meadows.

Rafael Nadal, who has decided not to take part in the ATP Cup in Sydney in the first week of the new year, headlines the ATP 250 tournament in Melbourne from Jan 4-9.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was listed as part of the Serbia team for the ATP Cup but his involvement in the Australian tennis season remains uncertain because of the vaccination requirements.

Roger Federer, who shares the record of 20 Grand Slam titles with Djokovic and Nadal, has already confirmed he will be absent as he recovers from knee surgery.

Serena Williams, who is marooned on 23 Grand Slam titles - one short of the all-time record held by Margaret Court - also misses out on the first Major of the year because of injury.

REUTERS