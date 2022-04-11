Barty to start new chapter with kids' books

BRISBANE • After retiring from professional tennis last month, former world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty is set to open a new chapter in her life with the release of a series of children's books later this year.

The Australian, who decided to call time on her tennis career at the age of 25, told News Corp yesterday that she will release a six-book series titled Little Ash, with many stories based on her real-life experiences and her family.

The book will be published by HarperCollins and is scheduled to hit shelves in July.

"This project has been so much fun and something I have always wanted to do. Lucy was my North Star," the three-time Grand Slam winner said, referring to her five-year-old niece.

"She is the perfect age to understand stories and storylines and read chapter books.

"I just love the fact she tells me what she thinks and what she feels and how she feels when she is reading a book.

"Being able to read it to her will be great and to go up to readings to kids in rural areas is something I want to be really hands-on with."

A second book project, a memoir of her life and sporting journey, will be released by the same publisher in November.

"At 25, it's not super regular that something like this happens but it is a very exciting project," she said.

"Looking back and talking about it has brought me so much joy and heartache and pain, but I think it will be a very good read."

Barty, who won the Australian Open in January, added she had no regrets about her shock decision to retire at the peak of her career with US$23.8 million (S$32.4 million) in earnings.