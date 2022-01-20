Barty serves notice with Osaka looming

MELBOURNE • Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka, two favourites to win the Australian Open women's title, have put themselves on a collision course for a fourth-round showdown after they both won their matches yesterday.
World No. 1 Barty is in ominous early-season form and was laser-focused on Rod Laver Arena against Lucia Bronzetti in the second round, beating the Italian qualifier 6-1, 6-1 in just 52 minutes.
Defending champion Osaka, now ranked 14th, then stepped up her campaign with a composed 6-0, 6-4 beating of American Madison Brengle in 65 minutes to make the third round.
Barty said after her win she had been working hard to make her serve a "weapon" and it paid off as the Australian produced yet another near-flawless performance.
Her serve has been untouchable this year. She is now unbeaten in six matches to start the season after winning the Adelaide International 1 and has not lost a service game for five straight matches.
"Just continually trying to make it a weapon," she said of her serve.
"I'm not the biggest girl out there, but I know I've got a sound technique and I know if I can get my rhythm right and use it effectively, it can be a weapon."
She added: "I think Tyz (coach Craig Tyzzer) and I put a lot of emphasis on my serve, I always have.
"As a kid, I was always serving baskets and baskets of serves to try to create that weapon, try to create a really sound shot.
"I think I've just been able to find some good rhythm and a big part of that is protecting my second serve when I need to do as well."
She will face a tougher task tomorrow in the last 32 where experienced 30th seed Camila Giorgi awaits after the Italian beat Czech Tereza Martincova 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).
"It's going to be a match where I'm going to have to serve well, bring in variety, make sure I can cover the court, neutralise the best that I can," said Barty of Giorgi.
"She has the ability to hit you off the court without realising it's happening. It's going to be another match with fresh challenges."
Osaka will meet another unseeded American tomorrow after Amanda Anisimova upset Tokyo Olympic champion and 22nd seed Belinda Bencic 6-2, 7-5.
Anisimova is on a seven-match winning streak after claiming the Melbourne Summer Set title in the build-up to the Grand Slam and should pose a sterner test.
If Osaka prevails, she faces the prospect of a mouth-watering fourth-round battle with Barty.
The pair's potential early meeting is due to Osaka's 13th seeding - her lowest at a Slam since the 2018 US Open - after a truncated campaign last year when she took time out to deal with mental health issues. "I'm just trying to take it one day at a time," said the Japanese, who appeared to be in a much better mental state as she laughed and smiled on court during her match.
"The goal for me is just to have fun... I returned pretty well today. I've been really working on it during the off-season, so I'm glad it came in handy."
Her dominant performance over Brengle drew praise from Andy Murray, with the former world No. 1 quipping on Twitter: "Anyone hit the ball cleaner from the baseline than @naomiosaka?"
To which Osaka said: "It's a little bit shocking, because when you're playing, you never really think the TV is broadcasting it and other people are watching. Definitely surreal. It was cool to have someone like him talking about my game."
In the men's draw, Spain's world No. 5 Rafael Nadal needed five match points before putting away tenacious German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 to continue his march towards a record 21st Grand Slam title.
Olympic champion Alexander Zverev of Germany also made it to the third round with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 win over Australian John Millman.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS
