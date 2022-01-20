Barty serves notice with Osaka looming

MELBOURNE • Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka, two favourites to win the Australian Open women's title, have put themselves on a collision course for a fourth-round showdown after they both won their matches yesterday.

World No. 1 Barty is in ominous early-season form and was laser-focused on Rod Laver Arena against Lucia Bronzetti in the second round, beating the Italian qualifier 6-1, 6-1 in just 52 minutes.

Defending champion Osaka, now ranked 14th, then stepped up her campaign with a composed 6-0, 6-4 beating of American Madison Brengle in 65 minutes to make the third round.

Barty said after her win she had been working hard to make her serve a "weapon" and it paid off as the Australian produced yet another near-flawless performance.

Her serve has been untouchable this year. She is now unbeaten in six matches to start the season after winning the Adelaide International 1 and has not lost a service game for five straight matches.

"Just continually trying to make it a weapon," she said of her serve.

"I'm not the biggest girl out there, but I know I've got a sound technique and I know if I can get my rhythm right and use it effectively, it can be a weapon."

She added: "I think Tyz (coach Craig Tyzzer) and I put a lot of emphasis on my serve, I always have.

"As a kid, I was always serving baskets and baskets of serves to try to create that weapon, try to create a really sound shot.

"I think I've just been able to find some good rhythm and a big part of that is protecting my second serve when I need to do as well."

She will face a tougher task tomorrow in the last 32 where experienced 30th seed Camila Giorgi awaits after the Italian beat Czech Tereza Martincova 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).

"It's going to be a match where I'm going to have to serve well, bring in variety, make sure I can cover the court, neutralise the best that I can," said Barty of Giorgi.

"She has the ability to hit you off the court without realising it's happening. It's going to be another match with fresh challenges."