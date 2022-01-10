Barty praises team after Adelaide dominance

ADELAIDE • World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty was in imperious form yesterday as the Australian handed Elena Rybakina a 6-3, 6-2 defeat at Memorial Drive to win the Adelaide International and claim the 14th WTA Tour title of her career.

The Wimbledon champion, who won the event in 2020, dominated her Kazakh opponent to win in just over an hour, a good sign as she ramps up her preparations a week before the Australian Open starts.

Except for her opening win over American teenager Coco Gauff, the two-time Grand Slam winner did not drop serve throughout the hard-court tournament.

"The work that I do with my team behind the scenes puts me in the best possible position to play good tennis, time and time again, each and every time we're asked," Barty, who is bidding to become the first Australian woman to win at Melbourne Park since 1978, said.

"I certainly feel pretty good coming into the summer. I feel good leading up to an Australian Open like I have every year. Each and every preparation is unique, each and every preparation is different.

"So we take it for what comes and what it is, move on, try and do the best that we can in every opportunity, whether that's here in Adelaide or it's in Melbourne."

In the men's Adelaide ATP 250 final, French top seed Gael Monfils defeated second-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-4 for his 11th tour title.

The former world No. 6 did not drop a set all week in Adelaide and the 35-year-old could not have hoped for a better build-up to the first Major of the year.

Monfils, who was reduced to tears when he exited the Australian Open in the first round last year, was happy with his consistency in Adelaide.

"I think I played very solid all these matches, was moving well," he said, adding that the Covid-19 pandemic hit him "quite bad".

"For me, it's a key, always to move good, then I can be more aggressive, use more my forehand, use more my serve.

"The goal is to keep all this confidence, bring into next week. Not starting tomorrow, but next week, to be ready to try to compete for big AO."

In Melbourne, a fit-again Simona Halep stormed to her first title in 16 months when she downed Russian Veronika Kudermetova to clinch the Melbourne Summer Set crown in a timely return to form. She said she was confident and feeling good after an injury-ravaged year.

The two-time Slam champion used all of her big-match experience to pull through 6-2, 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena.

There were two WTA events as part of the Summer Set series, with American Amanda Anisimova beating Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 to win the other.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS