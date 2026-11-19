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Australian Ashleigh Barty won singles Grand Slams on three different surfaces and held the No. 1 ranking for 114 consecutive weeks.

MELBOURNE – Ashleigh Barty has never been one to trumpet her achievements, so perhaps it was no surprise her election to the International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) left the Australian delighted but wondering whether she truly belonged among the game’s greats.

The three-time Grand Slam singles champion and former world No. 1 will be formally inducted at a ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island, next August and take her place among luminaries like Roger Federer, Billie Jean King and Margaret Court.

Nearly five years on from retiring but still only 30, Barty was touched to have personal messages of congratulations from nearly 20 Hall of Famers including Federer and Martina Navratilova, as ITHF co-presidents Kim Clijsters and Patrick McEnroe gave her the news in a surprise call.

“I feel very, very humbled and grateful. And to be honest, I’ve got a little bit of impostor syndrome where I feel I don’t quite belong,” Barty told Reuters in a call from her home base in Queensland.

“The Hall of Fame is for the absolute legends of our game, and I’m not sure I’m quite there.”

Few of her compatriots would share that assessment of Barty, whose triumph at the 2022 Australian Open ended a 44-year wait for a home-grown women’s singles champion.

The all-court player won Grand Slams on three different surfaces, claiming the 2019 French Open title and 2021 Wimbledon crown, and held the No. 1 ranking for 114 consecutive weeks.

She will be inducted into the Hall of Fame along with Japan’s four-time Paralympic gold medallist and 50-time Major champion Shingo Kunieda, who was elected in the wheelchair tennis category.

Barty said her honour belonged as much to the team who accompanied her on her roller-coaster tennis journey which included struggles with depression, a nearly two-year break from the game and a fascinating diversion as a professional cricketer.

“I’m probably most excited to tell my team because it feels like it’s as much for me as it is for them,” said Barty, now a mother of two young children.

Retirement was always final and she has no regrets

Her retirement from tennis at 25, barely two months on from her Melbourne Park triumph, has long fuelled speculation of whether she might one day come back.

The Hall of Fame includes players who balanced motherhood with Grand Slam glory in Court, Clijsters and Evonne Goolagong Cawley.

But a happy Barty said she had no intention of joining them, being content and focused on family.

Asked whether her position had hardened from “never say never” to simply “never”, she replied: “No, mate, it was always never.”

And there were no regrets about retiring young.

“No, no, no, not one.”

Barty had little to say about Serena Williams’ return to tennis at the age of 44 and the American’s motivation of having her kids see her play.

“My kids don’t even know that I played tennis, and I’m sure that at the induction next year they’ll wonder what’s going on,” she said.

“I’m deep in the trenches with my two little ones at the moment, and I absolutely love it.”

Barty will join Goolagong Cawley as the second Indigenous Australian in the Hall of Fame, and hopes more will follow.

“I think if you can provide the opportunity and the platform for them to learn and grow, then hopefully, maybe one day, there’s another young boy or girl being inducted into the Hall of Fame,” she said. REUTERS