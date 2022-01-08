Barty happy with solid start

ADELAIDE • Women's tennis world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty yesterday fired 17 aces as she downed former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International.

The two-time Grand Slam winner was in superb form as she saw off her 12th-ranked opponent in just 68 minutes.

The home favourite, who is seeking to become the first Australian woman to win the Melbourne Park title since Chris O'Neil in 1978, served beautifully, winning 31 of 32 points on her first serve and nine of 16 on her second.

Barty is playing in her first tournament since ending her season early following her US Open third-round exit in September to take a break. Afterwards, the Wimbledon champion said she was happy to have had a tough passage to the semi-finals after a first round-bye.

She beat teenager Coco Gauff in three sets in the second round before playing another American in Kenin.

Barty, who today will face former French Open champion Iga Swiatek, said: "That's what you want. It's nice to be able to come out here, and be really tested from the start and know you have to bring your very best level.

"Looking at both these previous two matches, there's still work to be done, but it's been a really solid start and we're happy with the foundation we've set."

In the men's ATP 250 tournament in Melbourne, Rafael Nadal, who is looking to earn a record 21st Major, yesterday waltzed into the semi-finals without hitting a ball.

The former world No. 1 received a walkover when Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor withdrew, with the Spaniard set to play unseeded Finn Emil Ruusuvuori today.

Nadal opted not to turn out for Spain at the ATP Cup team event but his country has so far not missed his presence after Roberto Bautista Agut and Pablo Carreno Busta secured a 2-1 semi-final win over Poland.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ATP CUP

S-finals: StarHub Ch211, 9.30am

ADELAIDE INTERNATIONAL 1

S-finals: Ch201, 9.30am & 4.30pm