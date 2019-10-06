Barty hails mental fortitude in China title push

BEIJING • Ashleigh Barty said yesterday she has "never been happier" on and off the court after squeezing into the China Open final.

The world No. 1 survived three tense sets and a match point to beat Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens and set up today's final against No. 4 Naomi Osaka of Japan, who beat defending champion Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark 6-4, 6-2.

Barty committed 52 unforced errors in the 2hr 20min match in Beijing but still emerged victorious 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (9-7).

It was her 19th win in a three-setter this year and her third in a row after beating Zheng Saisai in the last 16 and seventh seed Petra Kvitova in the quarter-finals, with both matches also lasting more than two hours.

The 23-year-old Australian, who won the French Open and surged to the top of the rankings in June, said there has been "massive growth" in her mental fortitude when she faces crunch points.

"I enjoy those moments. I enjoy when it's tight, when your back's against the wall," she said.

"That's gone hand-in-hand with adding some new people to my team, trying to work with them behind the scenes.

"Not just for my tennis. It's for my life, my health and well-being as well, which has been the best thing. I have never been happier off court, never been happier on court."

Barty had looked all set for a quick stroll into the final after dominating the first set against the eighth-ranked Bertens. But the 27-year-old struck back to win the second set and take the match to a decider.

The third went with serve until the fifth game when Bertens profited from another Barty error to go a break up.

However, when Bertens lost her nerve when serving for the match, the momentum swung back in the Australian's favour.

Barty went down 3-0 in the tiebreak but demonstrated her newfound resilience to overcome the deficit and a match point to seal victory.

