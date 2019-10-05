Barty enjoys 'Incredible' win

BEIJING • World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty said yesterday she produced some of her best tennis this year as she battled into the China Open semi-finals with a gutsy victory over Petra Kvitova.

She came from a set down to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and will today play Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens for a place in the final of the US$8.3 million (S$11.4 million) Beijing event.

"That was one of the highest-quality matches I played all year," said the French Open champion. "Petra always has a way of bringing out the best in me, she really does.

"From both of us, I think the level was incredible.

"Regardless of winning or losing, I'd be sitting here with the exact same perspective, kind of the same feeling of the match afterwards."

This was her sixth meeting with Kvitova, with Barty winning only once previously against the Czech.

The 23-year-old Australian, who had strapping on her left calf, was under the cosh in the deciding set after the seventh-ranked Kvitova broke her first service game.

But she grabbed the break back and, with the clock ticking past two hours, broke again for a decisive 5-3 lead.

World No. 8 Bertens sealed her semi-final spot with a 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 win over Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

In yesterday's other quarter-final, two-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka also came from behind to beat US Open champion Bianca Andreescu 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 and will face Dane Caroline Wozniacki, the defending champion, today.

The Canadian's 16-match winning streak, which included triumphs at the Rogers Cup and in New York, was halted, while Osaka continued her unbeaten Asian swing.

In the US$3.7 million men's draw, Andy Murray said his comeback from career-saving hip surgery was progressing better than expected after he went down fighting in the quarter-finals yesterday.

The 32-year-old Briton, who had a major operation in January and returned to singles tennis in August, lost 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) to top seed Dominic Thiem but said: "I think this (week) was maybe the best in terms of how I played since I came back.

"It was great for me, I played three matches in four days, which is quite a lot. Actually I felt better than I expected today, as well."

Asked if he was further ahead than he expected to be in his comeback, he replied: "Yeah, maybe.

"I'm getting there, this week is better than last week, I hope next week is better than this week.

"That's how I have to try to keep going to see where my limit is, I don't think I'm at that limit now.

"I can keep improving. That's what this week has shown me."

