Barty, Bencic through to last four

SHENZHEN • World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and Belinda Bencic both advanced to the semi-finals after contrasting victories at the WTA Finals in China yesterday.

Barty progressed from the round-robin stage with a crushing 6-4, 6-2 win over Petra Kvitova in 1hr 28min at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre.

Bencic prevailed 7-5, 1-0 in 61 minutes after late replacement Kiki Bertens retired ill.

Bertens received medical attention after the opening game of the second set, when her blood pressure and pulse were checked, before becoming the second player in the tournament to retire mid-match after Bianca Andreescu withdrew against Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday.

"I didn't feel well on court," Bertens said. "I had some problems with my stomach.

"The energy was not there. (I felt) a little bit dizzy."

World No. 8 Bencic will play defending champion Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals tomorrow.

"I'm so relaxed already. I will just play and fight like always," she said. "She's (Svitolina) one of the players that this court suits a lot more."

Barty, who had already sealed the year-end No. 1 ranking, rebounded after a three-set loss to Bertens on Tuesday.

She will play the winner of today's Purple Group match between Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and world No. 2 Pliskova.

The other group tie sees American Sofia Kenins, who has replaced US Open champion Andreescu in the draw, take on Svitolina.

"I'm particularly happy with the way I was able to return tonight," Barty said.

"She was trying to take a little bit more of a risk. That kind of worked in my favour a bit."

Kvitova had a scare in the third game of the first set but saved two break points to hold her serve, which was being targeted by an aggressive Barty.

But the Australian's consistency wore down the error-strewn Czech player and the French Open champion went on to seal the last-four berth on her WTA Finals debut.

For Kvitova, the 2011 WTA Finals champion, the loss marks a second straight winless campaign in her seventh appearance at the lucrative year-ender.

"I just couldn't find any rhythm," she said. "When it came to the deciding points, she always played better than me."

The Finals has already seen Japan's Naomi Osaka quit prematurely with a shoulder injury. She was replaced by Bertens.

