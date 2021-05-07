Barty avenges Badosa defeat

MADRID • Ashleigh Barty is shaping up to be the woman to beat at the French Open, which starts on May 30.

The world No. 1 will compete in her fourth WTA Tour final of the year after swatting aside Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-3 in the Madrid Open yesterday, sealing back-to-back WTA 1000 final appearances.

Not only did the Australian earn her 16th consecutive win on red clay but she also managed to take sweet revenge on the Spanish wild card who had shocked her in the last eight in Charleston last month.

Badosa initially went toe-to-toe with Barty in the early exchanges but her resistance crumbled while serving at 4-5, saving two set points before gifting the 2019 French Open winner the opener with a double fault.

The favourite, who triumphed in both the singles and doubles events in Stuttgart late last month, trailed by a break early in the second, but battled back to win four straight games to seize control.

Barty sealed a spot in her maiden Madrid final with an ace.

She opted not to defend her Roland Garros title last year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, but having improved to 25-3 for the season, her recent dominance of the women's tour, particularly on clay, will be a warning sign to her rivals.

On the men's side, world No. 3 Daniil Medvedev showed his unease on the red dirt as he was upset by Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 6-1 in the last 16, with the 25th-ranked Chilean picking up his biggest career win.

The Russian, who earned just his first win on clay in two years on Wednesday, has traditionally struggled to get to grips with the surface. All 10 of his career ATP titles have come on hard courts and Medvedev cut a frustrated figure after getting a warning for arguing with a member of the audience.

But Dominic Thiem, a two-time finalist at Roland Garros, had no such issues, qualifying for the quarter-finals after beating Australia's Alex de Minaur 7-6 (9-7), 6-4 despite playing in his first tournament since Dubai in March.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ATP MADRID MASTERS

