Barbora Krejcikova, Paula Badosa crash out in Adelaide first round

ADELAIDE – Former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova and fifth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia were high-profile casualties on day one of the ATP-WTA Adelaide International on Jan 8, both crashing out to qualifiers.
Czech fourth seed Krejcikova was beaten by Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 while Brazil’s Haddad Maia met the same fate at the hands of another Russian, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, losing 6-3, 6-4.
Krejcikova broke Kalinskaya in the opening game of the third set and raced to a 3-1 lead before the Russian staged a remarkable comeback, cashing in on her third match point to seal victory.
“It was a great match, she’s a very good fighter,” the 75th-ranked Kalinskaya said of Krejcikova, who was playing her first match of the season ahead of the Australian Open.
“She plays incredible tennis, she knows how to hit every shot, she made the match very complicated. I’m happy I won, I’m playing better tennis every day.”
Kalinskaya, who needed nearly three hours to see off her opponent, now awaits the winner between American Claire Liu and Russian world No. 15 Daria Kasatkina.
The 59th-ranked Pavlyuchenkova, who lost to Krejcikova in the 2021 French Open final, advanced with 29 winners, breaking Haddad Maia three times.
“I tried to follow my game plan. She’s a fighter and if you give her a chance to come back, she will,” said Pavlyuchenkova.
“So I knew I had to be 200 percent against her, and I’m happy it worked.”
She will next play either big-serving Karolina Pliskova or 49th-ranked Katerina Siniakova.
Former world No. 2 Paula Badosa was also defeated on her comeback from injury, beaten 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 by American Bernarda Pera.
Spain’s Badosa missed the second half of 2023 with a stress fracture of the back.
Speaking ahead of the tournament, she said: “Since three, four weeks ago, I’ve been pain-free... but it was like a rollercoaster, a very tough process.
“I want to get back to my level as soon as possible. I know it’s going to be tough at the beginning. It’s been a lot of months that I didn’t play. Winning a Slam, It’s one of my dreams, and it will always be until the day I retire.”
Next up for American Pera is compatriot and world No. 5 Jessica Pegula on Jan 10.
Top seed Elena Rybakina, who beat reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka to win the Brisbane International on Jan 7, had a first-round bye.
Her round of 16 opponent on Jan 10 will be Cristina Bucsa after the Spaniard defeated Italian Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-3.
Rain played havoc at the WTA Hobart International, but top seed Elise Mertens safely went through, overcoming American Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-3.
Over on the men’s side, Fabian Marozsan held his nerve to beat veteran Gael Monfils in three sets on the opening day of the Auckland Classic on Jan 8 and set up a clash with top seed Ben Shelton.
Ahead of the Australian Open, the 61st-ranked Marozsan outlasted the 37-year-old Frenchman 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4).
The 24-year-old Hungarian, who produced a stunning win over world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz last year in Rome, said: “I’m happy to beat Monfils, he’s a great player. He was a top-10 player in the last 15 years so he has great experience.”
Monfils, spurred on by the crowd chanting his name, looked exhausted in the closing stages of the two-hour, 35-minute marathon as he leaned on either his racket or a sideline chair between points.
Marozsan will face world No. 15 Shelton in round two.
The American is coming off a first-round exit in Brisbane and will be keen to get game time under his belt before heading to the first Grand Slam of the year starting on Jan 14.
In an upset, Botic van de Zandschulp from the Netherlands defeated fifth seed Chris Eubanks, who struggled with a back injury, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2. AFP, REUTERS