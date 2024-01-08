Barbora Krejcikova, Paula Badosa crash out in Adelaide first round

ADELAIDE – Former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova and fifth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia were high-profile casualties on day one of the ATP-WTA Adelaide International on Jan 8, both crashing out to qualifiers.

Czech fourth seed Krejcikova was beaten by Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 while Brazil’s Haddad Maia met the same fate at the hands of another Russian, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, losing 6-3, 6-4.

Krejcikova broke Kalinskaya in the opening game of the third set and raced to a 3-1 lead before the Russian staged a remarkable comeback, cashing in on her third match point to seal victory.

“It was a great match, she’s a very good fighter,” the 75th-ranked Kalinskaya said of Krejcikova, who was playing her first match of the season ahead of the Australian Open.

“She plays incredible tennis, she knows how to hit every shot, she made the match very complicated. I’m happy I won, I’m playing better tennis every day.”

Kalinskaya, who needed nearly three hours to see off her opponent, now awaits the winner between American Claire Liu and Russian world No. 15 Daria Kasatkina.

The 59th-ranked Pavlyuchenkova, who lost to Krejcikova in the 2021 French Open final, advanced with 29 winners, breaking Haddad Maia three times.

“I tried to follow my game plan. She’s a fighter and if you give her a chance to come back, she will,” said Pavlyuchenkova.

“So I knew I had to be 200 percent against her, and I’m happy it worked.”

She will next play either big-serving Karolina Pliskova or 49th-ranked Katerina Siniakova.

Former world No. 2 Paula Badosa was also defeated on her comeback from injury, beaten 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 by American Bernarda Pera.

Spain’s Badosa missed the second half of 2023 with a stress fracture of the back.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, she said: “Since three, four weeks ago, I’ve been pain-free... but it was like a rollercoaster, a very tough process.

“I want to get back to my level as soon as possible. I know it’s going to be tough at the beginning. It’s been a lot of months that I didn’t play. Winning a Slam, It’s one of my dreams, and it will always be until the day I retire.”