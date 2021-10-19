Badosa says nothing is impossible

INDIAN WELLS (California) • Paula Badosa said she never lost belief in a roller-coaster year as she celebrated the biggest title of her career with a 7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 7-6 (7-2) win over Victoria Azarenka at Indian Wells on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Spaniard has had to overcame injuries and mental health struggles in recent seasons and endured a tough start this year after she became the only Australian Open player to test positive for Covid-19 in the lead-up to the Grand Slam.

Badosa has been on the rise ever since and defeated French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova, three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber and eighth-ranked Ons Jabeur to reach the Indian Wells final where she beat former No. 1 Azarenka.

"The first thing I've learnt this week is that nothing is impossible. If you fight, if you work, after all these years, you can achieve anything," said Badosa.

"And to dream. Sometimes you have tough moments. I never stopped dreaming. That kept me working hard and believing until the last moment. Today was the same, I'm really proud of it."

She rises to a career high world No. 13 and will now aim to seal her spot in the season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara next month.

In the men's final, Cameron Norrie's breakthrough season reached a high point with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over Nikoloz Basilashvili to become the first Briton to win the event.

It was not without some drama though. Norrie discovered before the final that the three pairs of well-worn shoes he had left on his locker overnight had disappeared.

"Maybe someone from the cleaners came through and they threw the three pairs I had away," he said. "Probably not the best thing, you don't want to be thinking about your shoes... I just told myself, 'all right, these are the shoes I've got, I'm going to focus on what I can control'."

The incident did not appeared to rattle the Briton who recovered from losing the first set to collect the biggest win of his career.

World No. 15 Norrie said: "What can I say? Obviously, I'm so happy. It's my biggest title so I can't really describe it right now."

