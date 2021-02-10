Back 'not perfect' but Nadal eases into second round

MELBOURNE • Rafael Nadal yesterday revealed that his back is still "not great" despite opening his campaign for a record 21st Grand Slam title with a routine straight-sets win.

The world No. 2 pulled out of the ATP Cup last week with the issue and said ahead of the Australian Open that he was "suffering".

He motored through his first-round clash against Serb Laslo Djere with little drama, racing to a 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 victory under blue skies on Rod Laver Arena, but admitted he was still struggling.

"My back is not perfect," said the Spaniard, whose only previous appearance this year had been an exhibition against Dominic Thiem in Adelaide two weeks ago, when he first experienced stiffness in his back. "It's been a tough 15 days for me. I needed to survive today so that's what I did.

"There is always a chance to improve, and that's why I'm here playing and fighting to try to get better and then give myself a chance."

The injury forced him to make changes in his service action against Djere, who did not have the weapons to trouble the second seed despite the 2009 champion being below par.

"Today it's not great. I needed to change a little bit the motion of my serve," said Nadal after his first competitive match since the semi-finals of the ATP Finals on Nov 21.

"I need to go day-to-day and just try to stay positive. I'm trying to do all the things possible to be ready to compete - that's what I came here for."

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander noticed that Nadal made other adjustments, pointing to his flatter backhand.

The Eurosport pundit said: "He's hitting it harder on the backhand side than on the forehand, and part of that is Nadal wanting to shorten points.

"The courts are quicker so he doesn't have time to run around and hit forehands. So he needs to hit flat backhands."

Nadal next plays American qualifier Michael Mmoh, who outlasted Serbia's Viktor Troicki 7-6 (7-3), 6-7 (3-7), 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5.

