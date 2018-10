Hungary's Timea Babos (back to camera) and Kristina Mladenovic of France are ecstatic after their winning point to clinch the doubles title at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global yesterday. The No. 2 seeds beat top-seeded Czechs Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 7-5 in 84 minutes to claim their third title of the year. It is 25-year-old Babos' second straight Singapore title - she triumphed with Andrea Sestini Hlavackova of the Czech Republic last year.