Azarenka raises fears of sexual abuse

NEW YORK - Victoria Azarenka said on Saturday tennis needs to do a better job of protecting women players after the former coach of French player Fiona Ferro was charged with rape.

The Belarusian said the issue of safeguarding players was a top concern for members of the WTA Tour's Players' Council, adding that exploitation of players was happening "left and right".

Earlier last week, prosecutors in France confirmed Pierre Bouteyre had been charged with rape and sexual assault of a minor.

Ferro, 25, has said her former coach raped her between 2012 and 2015, but Bouteyre has denied the charges, insisting that the relationship was consensual - a claim rejected by the player.

Azarenka, 33, a member of the Players' Council, said on Saturday the case highlighted the need for better safeguarding practices.

"It's a very sensitive subject, because you won't hear those stories unless players come out and tell those stories," said the two-time Grand Slam champion.

"(Journalists need to) do the research, help people to open up more. It happens right and left on the tour, which is unfortunate.

"Our job is to be better at safeguarding. It's almost like the No. 1 subject to us (the Players' Council). Because we see those vulnerable young ladies that are getting taken advantage of in different situations."

Azarenka, whose son Leo is five, added that if she had a daughter, the issue would make her hesitant to encourage her to pursue a career in professional tennis.

"It's really sad and really makes me emotional... if I had a daughter, I would have a question of would she want to play tennis?" the former world No. 1 said. "That would be a very big concern for me."

Commenting on the Ferro case, Azarenka saluted the Frenchwoman for coming forward.

"I don't know how to put it in words sometimes," she said.

"All you can do is check in on the person and kind of give your hand.

"What I can do? What I can help with? I applaud her for being brave. I hope (after) this situation she's gonna come out of it stronger and tennis is not ruined for her because of that."

Azarenka was speaking at the US Open after her 6-3, 6-0 third-round victory over Croatia's Petra Martic on Saturday.

She will play Czech Karolina Pliskova on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.

AFP