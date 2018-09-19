Azarenka gets away with racket abuse in tough win

Donna Vekic hitting a return against American Sloane Stephens in her 6-4, 6-4 first-round Pan Pacific Open win yesterday. The Croat had also beaten Stephens in the first round at Wimbledon.
TOKYO • Victoria Azarenka can count herself lucky that Carlos Ramos was not her umpire after escaping from her match with no significant penalty following the first instance of a female player smashing her racket on court on the WTA Tour since Serena Williams' meltdown in the US Open final.

Ramos had docked Williams a point at Flushing Meadows, the veteran's second infringement of the rules in that match. After she verbally abused him, he then docked her a game, sparking a row over "sexism". But on Sunday, he proved that male players were not exempt from the same level of officiating after issuing a code violation to Marin Cilic for smashing his racket during the Croat's Davis Cup match against American Sam Querrey in the semi-finals.

Azarenka had to dig deep yesterday, beating Japanese wild card Kurumi Nara 6-4, 7-5 to reach the last 16 of the Pan Pacific Open.

It was tough going for the former world No. 1, who has tumbled down the rankings following a messy custody battle over baby Leo, and she took out her frustrations on her racket before ironing out the glitches just in time, with Nara threatening to force a deciding set in Tokyo.

Now world No. 63 and contesting the event as a wild card, the double Australian Open champion's moment of petulance came before converting her fourth match point with a cross-court backhand after 1hr 52min.

"It was a little tougher than it should have been," said the 29-year-old, who blew a kiss to her son and promised to bring him to Tokyo next year. "I had so many opportunities to close the match earlier but she's a great fighter. But a win is a win so I'm happy."

Donna Vekic took advantage of a litany of errors from Sloane Stephens, last year's US Open champion, to topple the fifth-seeded American 6-4, 6-4. The Croat had also beaten Stephens in the first round at Wimbledon.

Britain's 43rd-ranked Johanna Konta showed glimpses of the form that made her a top-five player last year after crushing Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski 6-2, 6-0.

Australia's Ashleigh Barty also ousted American Coco Vandeweghe, who partnered her to the US Open doubles title earlier this month, with the seventh seed coming through 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, WASHINGTON POST

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 19, 2018, with the headline 'Azarenka gets away with racket abuse in tough win'. Print Edition | Subscribe
