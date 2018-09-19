Azarenka gets away with racket abuse in tough win

TOKYO • Victoria Azarenka can count herself lucky that Carlos Ramos was not her umpire after escaping from her match with no significant penalty following the first instance of a female player smashing her racket on court on the WTA Tour since Serena Williams' meltdown in the US Open final.

Ramos had docked Williams a point at Flushing Meadows, the veteran's second infringement of the rules in that match. After she verbally abused him, he then docked her a game, sparking a row over "sexism". But on Sunday, he proved that male players were not exempt from the same level of officiating after issuing a code violation to Marin Cilic for smashing his racket during the Croat's Davis Cup match against American Sam Querrey in the semi-finals.

Azarenka had to dig deep yesterday, beating Japanese wild card Kurumi Nara 6-4, 7-5 to reach the last 16 of the Pan Pacific Open.

It was tough going for the former world No. 1, who has tumbled down the rankings following a messy custody battle over baby Leo, and she took out her frustrations on her racket before ironing out the glitches just in time, with Nara threatening to force a deciding set in Tokyo.

Now world No. 63 and contesting the event as a wild card, the double Australian Open champion's moment of petulance came before converting her fourth match point with a cross-court backhand after 1hr 52min.

"It was a little tougher than it should have been," said the 29-year-old, who blew a kiss to her son and promised to bring him to Tokyo next year. "I had so many opportunities to close the match earlier but she's a great fighter. But a win is a win so I'm happy."

Donna Vekic took advantage of a litany of errors from Sloane Stephens, last year's US Open champion, to topple the fifth-seeded American 6-4, 6-4. The Croat had also beaten Stephens in the first round at Wimbledon.

Britain's 43rd-ranked Johanna Konta showed glimpses of the form that made her a top-five player last year after crushing Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski 6-2, 6-0.

Australia's Ashleigh Barty also ousted American Coco Vandeweghe, who partnered her to the US Open doubles title earlier this month, with the seventh seed coming through 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, WASHINGTON POST