Australia’s Nick Kyrgios given one-month ban for ‘social’ cocaine use

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MELBOURNE – Nick Kyrgios has accepted and served a one-month ban for taking cocaine, the tennis anti-doping agency said on Sept 4, clearing his return to the court after completing a treatment programme.

The temperamental Australian, who reached the final at Wimbledon in 2022, failed a doping test during an ATP event in Mallorca on June 22.

Kyrgios was provisionally suspended on Aug 4 by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), the 31-year-old admitting he made “a huge mistake”.

In a statement on Sept 4, the doping agency said Kyrgios had explained his use of the drug occurred socially during a night out before he was due to play in Mallorca.

The ITIA consulted an independent scientific expert at a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited laboratory who found his explanation was consistent with the level of cocaine found in his sample.

“As a result the ITIA accepted that Kyrgios’ use of cocaine was outside of competition,” the ITIA said.

Under WADA rules, the default suspension for a breach of this type is three months, which can be reduced to one month if an individual commits to a treatment programme.

“Kyrgios has entered into a treatment programme,” the ITIA added.

“As such, the player’s suspension will end on September 3, 2026, subject to completion of the programme. Prize-money and ranking points from the Mallorca event will be forfeited.”

Boasting a big serve and booming ground strokes, Kyrgios was one of the sport’s most dynamic players when at the top of his game.

He has won seven singles titles on the ATP Tour and rose to a high of 13 in the world in 2016.

At Wimbledon in 2022, he reached the championship match, losing in four sets to Novak Djokovic.

Despite his natural talents, that was as good as it got, with problems off court including severe injuries to his right elbow, left wrist, hip, knees, shoulders and collarbone.

He has had numerous surgeries, the most serious a complete reconstruction of his right wrist in 2024 and is now ranked 918.

The Australian has barely played in recent years and was last on court as a wildcard entry in the men’s doubles at Wimbledon in July, when he and partner Alexander Bublik lost in the first round.

Kyrgios, who has hinted previously at retirement, was contrite when the news of his cocaine use emerged in August.

“I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for cocaine,” he posted on Instagram at the time. “I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it.

“I’m sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me. Above all, I’m sorry to the kids who follow me.

“I know the example this sets and I’m deeply disappointed in myself.” AFP