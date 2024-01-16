Australian Open day three

MELBOURNE - Highlights of the third day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, all times local (GMT +11):
1209 - AMERICAN STEPHENS SWEEPS INTO SECOND ROUND
Former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens swept into the second round with a 6-3 6-1 victory over local wild card Olivia Gadecki on John Cain Arena to snap a run of four consecutive first-round exits at Melbourne Park.
"Really pleased with the way I played," said the 30-year-old American, a semi-finalist at the 2013 Australian Open.
1110 - PLAY UNDERWAY IN MELBOURNE SUNSHINE ON DAY THREE
Play got underway as scheduled on the outer courts under sunny skies on the third day of the Australian Open.
The temperature was already 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees fahrenheit) in the Melbourne Park precinct and a high of 31 is forecast for the late afternoon.
