Australian Open day 10

MELBOURNE - Highlights of the 10th day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, all times local (GMT +11):

1308 - SINGLES QUARTER-FINALS ACTION UNDERWAY

Quarter-finals action in the singles draw got underway as scheduled on Rod Laver Arena, where U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff was taking on unseeded Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.

It looks like being a hot day at Melbourne Park with the temperature already 25 degrees Celsius (78 Fahrenheit) and forecast to peak at 31 in the late afternoon.

Australian Open order of play on Tuesday

READ MORE

Sabalenka show set to continue and Djokovic finds his groove

Alcaraz leads men's seeds through, qualifier Yastremska into quarters

Zverev says fans should not have to tackle protestors at Australian Open

Zheng glides past Dodin to book Melbourne quarter-final spot

Alcaraz mows down Kecmanovic to reach Australian Open quarter-finals

No shortage of Czech stars to emulate but Serena tops the charts for Noskova

Fastest serve at the Australian Open? Check out the juniors

Medvedev sees off Borges to reach Australian Open quarter-finals

Ukrainian qualifier Yastremska reaches quarter-finals on fairytale run REUTERS