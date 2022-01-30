‘A night I’ll never forget’

MELBOURNE • Ashleigh Barty declared she loves being an Australian, as much as her country is proud of its latest tennis Grand Slam champion.

The multi-talented 25-year-old has been a professional cricketer, won a golf tournament and now taken her place among the giants of Australian tennis after winning her home Slam last night.

It was fitting that Chris O'Neil, the last home-grown player to win the Australian Open in 1978, was in the Rod Laver Arena to witness Barty ending a 44-year hoodoo as the world No. 1 beat American Danielle Collins 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) to send Australia into delirium.

The legendary Laver was also on courtside to witness Barty's triumph and tweeted: "A Grand Slam champion on three different surfaces, you are the complete player @ashBarty and I am so happy for you tonight."

Current players were also quick to offer praise, including former world No. 1 Simona Halep.

"Huge congrats to my friend @ashbarty. Amazing performance! Sooo happy to see you with that trophy," she said, while two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka said there was "no better tennis player at the moment".

There was a poignant moment for Barty as she received the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup from seven-time Grand Slam champion and fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong, 70, who won the last of her four Australian Open titles in 1977.

"She melts my heart, Evonne, to see her on the court, I'm a very lucky girl," said Barty. "To be able to see Evonne after, I mean I haven't seen her since this time last year, so we've got a few more hugs to celebrate yet."

"This is a dream come true for me, and I am so proud to be an Aussie," added the Queenslander, who also won the 2019 French Open and 2021 Wimbledon titles, joining Serena Williams as the only active players to win Majors on all three surfaces.

Addressing the crowd, she said: "As an Aussie, the most important part of this tournament is to be able to share it with so many people and you guys have been nothing short of exceptional."

While the support was exceptional, in truth, it was not Barty's best tennis. There were too many unforced errors and nervy shots and even a missed backhand volley into an open court. But in light of the huge pressure that came with performing at home in this context, it was a stirring finish - she came back from 1-5 down in the second set - and it capped a dominant performance throughout the tournament.

She did not lose a set in seven matches, controlling play with her precise and powerful first serve, crisply chipped backhand and versatile topspin forehand. She won 82 per cent of her first-serve points against Collins, an aggressive returner, and fought through some nervous patches of play to find the angles and lines when she needed them most.

Collins, the 27th seed, can rightfully say she will "walk away proud" after pushing the world No. 1 hard. Despite losing, the all-action American will break into the top 10 for the first time when the new rankings are released next week. Her run in Melbourne capped a remarkable career turnaround since emergency surgery last year for endometriosis.

And she did it without a coach, filling her players box with friends.

"It didn't go my way, but I did everything I could, and that's all you can do at the end of the day," said the 28-year-old.

She also paid tribute to Barty, saying: "I really admire you as a player and the variety of your game and, hopefully, I can implement some of that into mine."

She might have to look at taking up other sports, as few athletes can boast such a varied sporting CV as Barty, who as recently as 2020, claimed a women's golf title.

That prompted a social media user to ask at the time: "Is there anything you can't do?"

It could well be a question others will be repeating soon.

