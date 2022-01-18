Nadal begins major bid in style

MELBOURNE • The absence of "The King of Melbourne Park" hung heavy over the Australian Open for fans of Novak Djokovic as the first Grand Slam of the year yesterday got under way without the nine-time champion and world No. 1.

Rafael Nadal, one of the biggest beneficiaries from the Serb's absence, launched his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam men's title in blistering fashion - seemingly putting his recent injury problems behind him.

The Spanish sixth seed, who is vying to break out of a tie for the most Majors alongside Djokovic and the injured Roger Federer, bludgeoned American Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in the first round.

"Twelve events in two years are not many," Nadal, who will next take on German Yannick Hanfmann tomorrow, said.

"If we add that I was not able to practise very often, too, it's a really tough one. But here I am. I am super happy about all the work that we have done to be back... We're going to keep trying hard.

"I need time on the (ATP) Tour to try and recover the level that I need to fight for the things that I want and be healthy."

On his great rival Djokovic, who touched down at Belgrade's airport yesterday, Nadal expressed sympathy, saying: "If Novak is playing here, it's better for everybody, no doubt about that.

"He's not the only one that did probably things bad in that case. Of course, there is more responsible in all this terrible situation that we faced for the last two weeks."

Alexander Zverev, another favourite, was pushed further but dug deep to beat fellow German Daniel Altmaier 7-6 (7-3), 6-1, 7-6 (7-1) to set up a second-round clash with Australian John Millman.

On the stiff opposition he faced, the two-time ATP Finals champion and Tokyo Games gold medallist, who is seeking his first Slam, said: "Not much went to plan today to be honest, except that I won.

"But that is how it is sometimes. It is the first round of a very long tournament and you are not always going to play your best. It was a good match for me to get into the tournament and, hopefully, the next round will be better."

There were no real surprises in the men's draw except for British 12th seed Cameron Norrie, who became the biggest casualty as he fell 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 to American Sebastian Korda, whose dad Petr won the 1998 edition here.

But there were some upsets among the women at Melbourne Park.

Madison Keys relied on her big serve on key points to outclass 2020 Australian Open champion and fellow American Sofia Kenin 7-6 (7-2), 7-5. The former US Open runner-up carried over her good form - she won the Adelaide warm-up event last week - and finished with 15 aces.

"My serve was helping out a lot, being able to close that out, to start on the front foot and to not have to work my way back into the match was really helpful," Keys said.

Another American, 18th seed Coco Gauff was also eliminated, going out 6-4, 6-2 to China's Wang Qiang in a blaze of unforced errors.

Gauff, the youngest player in the draw at 17, was tipped by many as a dark horse but the world No. 16 was dominated by her opponent, ranked 94 places below her, in just 73 minutes of action on Margaret Court Arena.

Wang, who earned her first career win against the teenager, said: "You know I lost two times against her last year so I just tried my best to focus on court."

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty launched her bid for a maiden Australian Open title in emphatic fashion by crushing Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko 6-0, 6-1, while defending champion Naomi Osaka of Japan beat Colombian Camila Osorio 6-3, 6-3.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

