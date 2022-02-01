'I don't care if I'm the one'

MADRID • Rafael Nadal says he "doesn't care much" if his record 21st Grand Slam title makes him the best men's tennis player in history, after edging ahead of great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic with his thrilling Australian Open win.

The Spaniard came back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in 5hr 24min, an effort, he said, that left him "destroyed, honestly, physically".

"I feel honoured, I feel lucky to achieve one more very special thing in my tennis career," Nadal told reporters yesterday.

"I don't care much if I am the one or not the one, or the best of the history, not the best of the history.

"Honestly today I don't care much. For me it's about enjoying nights like today. That means everything for me."

Hours earlier, German Boris Becker, a six-time Slam winner, added his perspective to the debate on who of tennis' Big Three - which also includes 20-time Major champions Federer and Djokovic - can be considered the greatest of all time.

"You make a mistake if you still call Rafa the clay-court king," he said of the 13-time French Open champion, who also has two Australian Open, four US Open and two Wimbledon titles.

"He has won on every surface and every Grand Slam tournament at least twice. He is the most successful player of all time, we can say that loud and clear."

Many were quick to heap praise on Nadal after his comeback, both in the match and from injury.

At 35, he returned from a chronic foot injury - he reportedly suffers from Muller-Weiss Syndrome, a rare degenerative disease which results in the deformation of one of the bones, the tarsal scaphoid, located in the central part of the foot - that had him considering retirement late last year.

Marc Marquez, the six-time MotoGP world champion wrote: "What a commitment, what mental strength, what grit, what a benchmark, what everything!!!" .

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar added: "That is absolutely magnificent. Stunning to say the least. From 2 sets down to come back and win your 21st Grand Slam is incredible. Congratulations @RafaelNadal!"

"Rafa, we are running out of words," tweeted the Spanish royal family's account.

"There are no obstacles for those who have no limits. You represent the best tennis in the world."

Yet for many others, other traits stood out.

Pau Gasol, a double National Basketball Association champion and winner of two Olympic silvers and a world title representing Spain, focused on Nadal's character.

"21 Grand Slams is nothing compared to the legacy you accumulate every day," he said.

Another cricketer, AB de Villiers of South Africa, added: "Rafa always shows us what Sport is all about. Respect for his opponent and the game, incredible fight till the end, and humility irrespective of his achievements. Legend."

