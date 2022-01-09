Aussie tennis chief says his team did 'unbelievable job'

MELBOURNE • Australia's tennis chief boasted in an internal video that was leaked yesterday of his team's "unbelievable job" despite a visa crisis engulfing the men's world No. 1, Novak Djokovic.

Three days after Australian border agents tore up the Serb's visa over his Covid-19 vaccination status and placed him in a Melbourne detention hotel, Tennis Australia (TA) boss Craig Tiley addressed the widespread criticism of his organisation's role.

"There is a lot finger pointing going on... but I can assure you our team has done an unbelievable job," he said in a video published by the Sunday Herald Sun newspaper.

Although Djokovic won a legal reprieve from deportation until tomorrow, when his attempt to overturn his visa cancellation will be heard in court, it is unclear whether he will play in the Jan 17-30 Australian Open.

Tiley said his organisation had chosen not to address the issue in public because of Djokovic's lawsuit, but his team had done "everything they possibly could".

TA has been accused of misleading players in a memo, which advised them that a recent Covid-19 infection was grounds for a medical exemption from vaccination.

But Australia's government said that advice was valid only for Australian residents, not for foreign nationals trying to enter the country.

It added that the health minister warned TA of this in November.

But TA insisted in a statement: "We have always been consistent in our communications to players that vaccination is the best course of action - not just as the right thing to do to protect themselves and others, but also as the best course of action to ensure they could arrive in Australia."

Djokovic bragged before flying in that he had been given a vaccination exemption, now revealed to be on the grounds that he was infected with the virus last month.

As the saga rumbles on, more than 200 fans and anti-vaccine protesters were banging drums and chanting "Novak" yesterday in the drizzle outside the Park Hotel where Djokovic was housed.

At an anti-vaccine rally attended by hundreds of people in another part of the city, some also voiced support for the Serb.

The hotel holding him houses about 32 migrants trapped in Australia's hardline immigration system, some for years. Detainees cannot leave the hotel and nobody is allowed in or out except staff.

The five-storey centre gained notoriety last year when a fire forced migrants to be evacuated, and maggots were allegedly found in the food. Djokovic's family have said the hotel is "dirty".

A second tennis player - Czech doubles specialist Renata Voracova - also had her visa cancelled after being allowed into the country. She was placed in the Park Hotel as well, but flew out from Melbourne's airport yesterday.

"They bring me food and there's a guard in the corridor... I feel a bit like in prison," the 38-year-old told Czech media earlier of her stay.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS