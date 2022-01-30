Aussie star's win is something for her nation to shout about

The yell after match point was long, loud and out of character. It was emotional, primaeval and beautiful. It was a mix of elation, desire, anxiety, validation and came from a place only athletes know. The yell was so dramatic and so unusual that even Ash Barty said later, sweetly and a bit abashed: "That's not me."

In press conferences and on the court she's so reserved, so normal, so reluctant to draw attention to herself that you can forget that there's a desperate, devoted, competitive beast inside her. The yell briefly showed that Barty to us.