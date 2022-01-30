Sporting Life

Aussie star's win is something for her nation to shout about

Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
Published
19 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The yell after match point was long, loud and out of character. It was emotional, primaeval and beautiful. It was a mix of elation, desire, anxiety, validation and came from a place only athletes know. The yell was so dramatic and so unusual that even Ash Barty said later, sweetly and a bit abashed: "That's not me."

In press conferences and on the court she's so reserved, so normal, so reluctant to draw attention to herself that you can forget that there's a desperate, devoted, competitive beast inside her. The yell briefly showed that Barty to us.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 30, 2022, with the headline Aussie star's win is something for her nation to shout about. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top