Auger-Aliassime downs Hurkacz to retain Basel title

BASEL - Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime completed a successful defence of his title in Basel on Sunday with a 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5) win over Hubert Hurkacz in the final.

Auger-Aliassime entered the tournament with a losing record this season but grew in confidence over the week, seeing off Hurkacz in a pair of tie-breaks.

It was his first title since lifting the same trophy in Switzerland 12 months ago.

“I’m definitely back. I let my racquet talk. That’s always been the motto of my career,” said Auger-Aliassime.

“I’ve had the conviction that I can be a top player since I’m a kid, but there were many doubts this year about my performances and why.”

Auger-Aliassime had failed to win multiple matches in 12 straight tournaments before making the quarter-finals in Tokyo last week. He lost in the first round at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open.

“I’m happy that I was able to prove to everybody that I still belong among the best players in the world, that I can play this level. I never doubted it, but it’s good to confirm it on the court,” he said.

The loss for Hurkacz dented the Pole’s bid to reach the ATP Finals for the second time in three years.

He is ninth in the race for a place in the eight-man field and would have cut the gap to Holger Rune in the final qualifying spot to 15 points with victory. AFP