ATP's 2026 central partnership revenue rose by 49%

Nov 12 - ATP's central partnership revenue rose 49% in 2026, surpassing $100 million for the first time, the men's tour said on Thursday, as it continued to expand its commercial portfolio with a string of new sponsorship agreements.

• The increase follows a period of commercial growth under ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi, who was re-elected for a third term through 2028 in February, and comes after the organisation recently announced a new partnership with Swiss private bank Julius Baer.

• ATP said growth was also driven by new agreements with EQT and footwear brand K-Swiss, along with increased spending from existing sponsors, lifting central partnership revenue to more than three times its 2022 level.

• "This success is providing benefits across the Tour. Many of our central partnerships include on-site rights at ATP tournaments, and more than 70% of partnership revenues are paid to tournaments for the rights and activation they provide to our partners," ATP Chief Business Officer Daniele Sano said.

• Earlier this week, ATP named Julius Baer its first Official Wealth Management Partner and the first Official Partner of the ATP Coaches Programme, which currently supports about 230 coaches. The deal includes activation across five ATP tournaments on three continents from 2027. REUTERS