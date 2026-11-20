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ATP to 'wait and see' on Middle East tournaments amid conflict, says chairman Gaudenzi

Nov 20 - ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said the men’s tour was taking a “wait-and-see” approach to staging tournaments in the Middle East as the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel, along with Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, raised security and travel concerns across the Gulf.

Several international sports events scheduled in the region have been cancelled or postponed, including the Six Kings Slam exhibition, which was postponed to December following attacks on Saudi capital Riyadh.

The WTA Finals, originally set for Saudi Arabia, was relocated to Indian Wells, California.

"We haven't made a decision, but we've made a decision to wait and see, technically. Obviously we don't control the geopolitical issues in the region," Gaudenzi told a press conference at the ATP Finals in Turin.

"We care very much about the safety of the players and our staff. We had issues last year, which is mostly related about getting out."

Earlier this year, players Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev faced travel delays after competing in Dubai amid a conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel.

The conflict has affected events scheduled next year as well. Soccer's Asian Cup, to be hosted by Saudi Arabia, has been postponed to December, while the Dakar Rally has moved its 2027 edition out of the country.

Upcoming tennis tournaments in the region include the WTA’s Abu Dhabi Open, which starts on January 31, followed by women’s events in Doha and Dubai. The men’s ATP 500 tournaments in Doha and Dubai are scheduled for February.

Gaudenzi said the ATP’s plan to launch a 10th Masters 1000 tournament in Saudi Arabia as early as 2028 remained on track.

"It is the plan to go ahead. Again, geopolitically, we don't know what the situation is, and we will have to monitor and continue to do so," he said.

"It's an incredible project... it's close to a two billion dollar investment in infrastructure, which we believe is going to be an amazing site. In terms of standards at our Masters 1000 category will be incredible."

GAUDENZI DEFENDS TWO-WEEK MASTERS

The Italian also defended the 12-day format used by seven of the tour’s nine Masters 1000 tournaments, which players including Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev have criticised for lengthening an already crowded calendar and reducing recovery time.

Gaudenzi said the tour was trying to find the right balance between the number of tournaments, the ranking system and the calendar, and urged players to prioritise the right tournaments.

"The moment we increase the compensation at the Masters, I think they will feel like they are properly awarded for their time spent and their effort. And they probably can skip others which is outside the tour," he said.

"So we're trying to create loyalty to the tour, and then playing the Masters other than playing outside the tour drives more value for all the other players, which have profit sharing."

The format will be up for review in 2030, Gaudenzi said.

"Nothing is set in stone. It's always a discussion, and they control half of the board of the ATP. So there is always a discussion that can be had," he added. REUTERS