ATP sets strict time limits for loo breaks

LONDON • Strict new guidelines on toilet breaks during matches have been sent to players by the men's ATP Tour after growing calls to make lengthy visits to the bathroom a thing of the past.

The guidelines, seen by Reuters, will limit bathroom breaks to one per match and only in between sets.

Should a player exceed the three minutes allowed - from when he enters the facility - a time violation will be enforced.

Players on the ATP and women's WTA tours have regularly been accused of using bathroom breaks as tactical weapons at crucial junctures in matches by breaking the momentum of their opponents.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic twice took breaks while trailing by two sets at this year's French Open, against Lorenzo Musetti, and then when he faced Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

Tsitsipas was accused of cheating at this year's US Open by Andy Murray after the Greek disappeared off court at various times during their marathon first-round match.

In his next match, Tsitsipas went to the locker room for more than seven minutes after losing the third set.

He was jeered by the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd on his return.

Murray said after his loss at Flushing Meadows: "It's not so much leaving the court. It's the amount of time. It's nonsense and he knows it.

"It's just disappointing because I feel it influenced the outcome of the match."

However, fourth-ranked Tsitsipas argued that he was not breaking any rules, which is why the ATP has decided to act, although some may feel the new guidelines still do not go far enough.

Although toilet breaks will be limited to three minutes, players will also be allowed two minutes to change their clothing.

The ATP is also looking at new rules for medical timeouts whereby players will only be allowed one three-minute time out per match to be taken during a changeover or a set break.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS